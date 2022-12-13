Advanced search
    FLXS   US3393821034

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
2022-12-13
14.51 USD   -4.22%
05:20pFlexsteel Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 a Share, Payable Jan. 9 to Shareholders as of Dec. 28
MT
05:16pFlexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/31FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/13/2022
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 324th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 417 M - -
Net income 2023 6,47 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 79,9 M 79,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 47,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Alejandro Huerta Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Michael J. Mcclaflin Chief Information & Technology Officer
Derek P. Schmidt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-45.09%80
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.34%5 521
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-28.65%4 961
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-16.40%2 376
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-21.55%1 665
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-19.80%1 534