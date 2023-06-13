Advanced search
    FLXS   US3393821034

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
2023-06-13
19.00 USD   -0.11%
04:11pFlexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/03FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03Tranche Update on Flexsteel Industries, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 24, 2022.
CI
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/13/2023
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 326th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 391 M - -
Net income 2023 6,47 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek P. Schmidt Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Michael J. Mcclaflin Chief Information & Technology Officer
William S. Creekmuir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.19.29%98
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.57%6 532
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-7.98%4 561
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-1.82%2 274
DE RUCCI HEALTHY SLEEP CO., LTD.8.88%2 068
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED-11.09%1 366
