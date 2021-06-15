Log in
    FLXS   US3393821034

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

06/15/2021
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 318th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 367 M - -
Net income 2020 -26,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 36,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,74x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 78,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek P. Schmidt Chief Operating & Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Michael J. Mcclaflin Chief Information & Technology Officer
William S. Creekmuir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.34.17%322
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.43.78%7 646
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.14.42%7 518
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-8.07%3 404
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION41.62%2 836
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-2.99%2 379