Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 22

Conference call and webcast to be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 22, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 866-777-2509 (domestic) or 412-317-5413 (international)

Conference call replay available through August 30, 2022: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 6226699

Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170211/f3fe9c56e3 and enter their contact information. Registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

The fourth quarter 2022 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market close on Monday, August 22, 2022.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005008/en/