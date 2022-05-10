Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FLXS   US3393821034

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 02:11:57 pm EDT
22.06 USD   +1.50%
01:31pFlexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, Releases Updated Investor Presentation
BU
04/29FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Flexsteel Industries, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, Releases Updated Investor Presentation

05/10/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company LLC Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for viewing 90 days following the event. Registration and viewing are available at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xdQ8SlZVQSiCH5JDmdMyqg.

Additionally, the Company today posted an updated investor presentation on the Company’s website at https://ir.flexsteel.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The presentation outlines key elements of the Corporation’s business model, investment thesis, growth strategies, and financial objectives.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 547 M - -
Net income 2022 5,80 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 55,6%
Managers and Directors
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek P. Schmidt COO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Michael J. Mcclaflin Chief Information & Technology Officer
William S. Creekmuir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.65%121
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-21.59%5 355
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-43.29%4 774
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-15.00%2 546
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED6.76%2 197
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-38.51%1 349