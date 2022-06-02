Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLT   AU000000FLT9

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

(FLT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 12:28:41 am EDT
20.00 AUD   -2.37%
12:12aFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Application for quotation of securities - FLT
PU
05/04Flight Centre Travel Group Launches Premium, Business Travel JV
MT
05/04Flight Centre Travel Group, Goldman Travel Corporation and The Spencer Group of Companies Launch an Innovative New Joint Venture
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flight Centre Travel : Application for quotation of securities - FLT

06/02/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FLT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

22,219

01/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25003377188

1.3

ASX issuer code

FLT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

FLT:ORDINARY FULLY PAID

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

22,219

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.fctgl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/FLT-2021-Annual-Report.pdf(page 94)

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

62

Adam Campbell

Adam Campbell

122

Charlene Leiss

Charlene Leiss

87

Steven Norris

Steven Norris

124

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 1/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

22,219

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

personalFor

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 20.22000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
12:12aFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Application for quotation of securities - FLT
PU
05/04Flight Centre Travel Group Launches Premium, Business Travel JV
MT
05/04Flight Centre Travel Group, Goldman Travel Corporation and The Spencer Group of Compani..
CI
04/26FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : FLT Morgans Roundtable Presentation
PU
04/21FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : BOS Prospectus
PU
04/13Flight Centre Travel Group Limited completed the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in TP Con..
CI
04/12Australia shares rise as firm commodity prices boost energy, mining stocks
RE
04/11FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLT
PU
04/07FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/31FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Application for quotation of securities - FLT
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 932 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2022 -272 M -195 M -195 M
Net cash 2022 331 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 091 M 2 933 M 2 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 8 947
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,48 AUD
Average target price 19,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Francis Turner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Adam McGregor Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Gary Warwick Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Eales Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert A. Baker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED16.35%2 935
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.49%91 141
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-28.44%20 317
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-13.49%14 157
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.29%4 258
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-8.88%3 468