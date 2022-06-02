Flight Centre Travel : Application for quotation of securities - FLT

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
FLT:ORDINARY FULLY PAID
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
FLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
22,219
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.fctgl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/FLT-2021-Annual-Report.pdf(page 94)
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
62
|
Adam Campbell
|
|
Adam Campbell
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
Charlene Leiss
|
|
Charlene Leiss
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
Steven Norris
|
|
Steven Norris
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
James Kavanagh
|
|
James Kavanagh
|
|
|
|