  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLT   AU000000FLT9

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

(FLT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 12:46:51 am EDT
19.49 AUD   -0.31%
04/07FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/31FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Application for quotation of securities - FLT
PU
03/24FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Corporate Travel Ord Minnett Conference Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flight Centre Travel : Notification regarding unquoted securities - FLT

04/11/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

FLT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,642

31/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code FLT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 25003377188

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted



2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

FLTAP : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

FLT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

1/3/2022

31/3/2022

3,642

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 31/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,642



Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 963 M 718 M 718 M
Net income 2022 -244 M -182 M -182 M
Net cash 2022 331 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 905 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 947
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,55 AUD
Average target price 18,97 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Francis Turner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Adam McGregor Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Gary Warwick Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Anthony Eales Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert A. Baker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED10.95%2 911
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-9.66%88 621
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-0.51%28 003
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-10.36%14 069
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.88%3 927
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-7.19%3 508