Flinders Mines : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 October 2020

Quarterly Report

For the period ended 30 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

All conditions precedent satisfied for the farm-in incorporated joint venture with BBIG

farm-in incorporated joint venture with BBIG Flinders Mines Limited and BBI Group Pty Ltd working together to advance the Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Pilbara Iron Ore Project (PIOP)

During the quarter ended 30 September 2020, Flinders Mines Limited (Flinders or the Company) achieved a fundamental milestone in relation to the development of its flagship Pilbara Iron Ore Project (PIOP), with all conditions precedent for its farm-in incorporated joint venture with BBI Group Pty Ltd (BBIG) being satisfied or waived. The announcement on 4 September 2020, followed BBIG's 'no-objection' approval from the Foreign Investments Review Board under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth) for the farm-in incorporated joint venture with Flinders.

The first PIOP Mine Co NL, the 100% owned Flinders subsidiary that will oversee the BBIG JV, board meeting was held on 21 September 2020. Three of the four Directors of PIOP Mine Co NL are Flinders Directors.

Following completion of the conditions precedent to the farm-in agreement (FIA) in September 2020, BBIH Pty Limited (BBIH), a wholly owned subsidiary of BBIG was appointed as Manager of the PIOP.

During the quarter, BBIH, as Manager, carried out a range of activities associated with the advancement of the PIOP Feasibility Study including:

developing further understanding of the PIOP ore body (resource definition);

maturing the development of a preferred mine plan;

laboratory based metallurgical test work to better determine ore product design specification and planning associated with a larger field based, next phase metallurgical test work program;

continued development on determining the optimum location and layout of the ore processing facility at the PIOP; and

updating safety management framework, plans and procedures in support of re-commencing field activities in early calendar year 2021 to incorporate requirements of the pending Work Health and Safety Bill 2019.

Resource Definition

BBIH, Flinders personnel and representatives from geological consultants undertook a site visit to PIOP during the quarter, to better understand the PIOP resource definition. This site visit provided BBIH with the opportunity to better understand the various geological settings and review existing metallurgical samples to assist in planning the next metallurgical test work program.

Mine Planning

BBIH commenced various work programs that will contribute to defining the PIOP mine plan. BBIH worked with various WA based specialist consultants on mine planning, scheduling and haulage optimisation, stockpile and blending management, tailings storage facility study and water management and diversion study.