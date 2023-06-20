FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders' Meeting and Updated Investor Presentation

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at its annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Common Shares") held earlier today were approved. A total of 31,111,788 Common Shares, representing approximately 28.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting.



All of the nominees listed in FLINT's management information circular dated May 2, 2023 were elected as directors of FLINT to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee # % # % Jordan L. Bitove 29,804,367 96.22 1,170,630 3.78 H. Fraser Clarke 29,792,877 96.18 1,182,120 3.82 Katrisha Gibson 29,749,781 96.04 1,225,216 3.96 Karl Johannson 29,804,377 96.22 1,170,620 3.78 Dean T. MacDonald 29,790,668 96.18 1,184,329 3.82 Sean D. McMaster 29,813,325 96.25 1,161,672 3.75

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as FLINT’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote was:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 30,142,483 96.88 969,305 3.12

FLINT has prepared an updated investor presentation, which can be accessed on its website at www.flintcorp.com/investors/presentations.

About FLINT Corp.

FLINT Corp. is a leading provider of maintenance, turnaround and construction services to the energy and industrial markets, including oil and gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure and water treatment. FLINT’s services include: maintenance and turnarounds; facility construction; fabrication, modularization and machining; wear technologies and weld overlays; pipeline installation and integrity; electrical and instrumentation; workforce supply; heavy equipment operators; and environmental services. With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, a dedicated workforce and offices strategically located across Western Canada, FLINT helps its customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact: