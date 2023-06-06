Advanced search
    FLCX   US33974L2051

FLOOIDCX CORP.

(FLCX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:10:23 2023-06-06 pm EDT
3.200 USD    0.00%
02:45pQuantum Energy to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII
NE
05/04Flooidcx corp. - 10-kt - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05/04FlooidCX Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Ten Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Quantum Energy to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

06/06/2023 | 02:45pm EDT
Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2023) - FlooidCX Corporation (OTC: FLCX), "DBA" Quantum Energy Corp. (OTC: QREE), ("Quantum"), a developer of transformative photonic energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy owned by and for use of the consumer, announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Management is scheduled to present on Wed., June 7th at 11 a.m. PT.

We invite interested parties should register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with Dean@ldmicro.com.
To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

About Quantum Energy

Quantum Energy Corp. (OTC: QREE) is a fully distributed energy-focused company. Quantum's project emphasis is on its developed and commercialized cleantech direct energy systems, which will eliminate the need for the use of aging and inefficient electrical grids and the widespread use of alternating current to direct current inverters, both of which contribute to massive energy losses worldwide.

Quantum Energy Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168949


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,47 M 6,47 M -
EV / Sales 2021 42,1x
EV / Sales 2022 95,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart FLOOIDCX CORP.
Duration : Period :
flooidCX Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Danzik President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
William Westbrook Independent Director
Craig N. Kitchen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOOIDCX CORP.0.00%6
CINTAS CORPORATION7.23%49 249
BUREAU VERITAS SA-2.03%11 685
LG CORP.14.34%10 930
RB GLOBAL, INC.-7.94%9 869
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-37.70%8 689
