Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Floor & Decor : Announces Appointment of New Director (Form 8-K)

08/31/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Director

August 31, 2021

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) announced today that Dwight James, Senior Vice President - Customer Engagement & Loyalty for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and CEO of Delta Vacations, has been appointed to Floor & Decor's Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2021.

Floor & Decor also announced that David Kaplan, Co-Founder of Ares Management Corporation, resigned from its Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2021. David remarked, 'I am proud to have been part of Floor & Decor's remarkable growth over the last decade and thankful for the partnership I have enjoyed with the entire management team. I believe that the future is very bright for Floor & Decor and that the Board has a very talented group of directors supporting the company's continued value creation mission.'

Tom Taylor, CEO of Floor & Decor, said, 'We are thrilled to welcome Dwight to our Board. He will bring a strong focus on customer engagement, loyalty and digital strategy to our Board discussions, and we believe his leadership skills will help us further build on the execution of our long-term strategic growth plan. We also thank David for his many valuable contributions to Floor & Decor over the last 11 years.'

About Dwight James

Mr. James is a Senior Vice President at Delta Air Lines, responsible for the company's Digital Strategy, Customer Engagement & Loyalty and serves as the CEO of Delta Vacations, a wholly owned global subsidiary of Delta. Since 2009, he has held several senior executive roles at Delta, which include leading pricing and revenue management, where he oversaw the company's development, planning and execution of global revenue generation strategies. Mr. James also led Delta's international franchise where he was responsible for the company's international revenue and profit performance. As an expatriate based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Mr. James led the profit and loss statement of Delta's Europe, Middle East, Africa and India portfolio. Mr. James also served as the company's Chief Economist and Revenue Forecaster after beginning his career at Delta as an executive in the Corporate Strategy group. Prior to Delta, Mr. James held executive roles with The Home Depot in Strategy & Business Development and within the At Home Services division. Earlier in his career, he spent time as a management consultant with Deloitte Consulting in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Restructuring practices, focused on Energy, Retail and Consumer Business companies. Mr. James serves on the Advisory Board Council of Cool Girls, Inc. In addition to his community work, he is on the Executive Committee of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council at Delta. Mr. James also serves on the Board of Directors of Virgin Red, the London-based consumer loyalty company of the Virgin Group. Mr. James earned his B.A. in Business Administration from Morehouse College and MBA from Duke University - The Fuqua School of Business.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 147 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 33 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the Company's strategic and operational plans, future performance or financial condition and may often be identified by the use of words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'seeks,' 'intends,' 'target,' 'projects,' 'contemplates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'budget,' 'potential,' 'focused on' or 'continue' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future events, results, performance or achievements. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version

on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005840/en/

Investor Contact:

Wayne Hood
Vice President of Investor Relations
678-505-4415
Wayne.hood@flooranddecor.com

or

Matt McConnell
Senior Manager of Investor Relations
770-257-1374
matthew.mcconnell@flooranddecor.com

Source: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
04:42pFLOOR & DECOR : Announces Appointment of New Director (Form 8-K)
PU
04:33pFLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
04:06pFLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Appointment of New Director
BU
08/20FLOOR & DECOR : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Floor & Decor Holdings' Price Target to $..
MT
08/13FLOOR & DECOR : FND) sees Significant Insider Sales Extending the Trend of Last ..
MT
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Floor & Decor Holding..
MT
08/12INSIDER TRENDS : Floor & Decor Holdings Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/11FLOOR & DECOR : Opens its 150th Store with the Grand Opening of its South Austin..
BU
08/11Floor & Decor Opens its 150th Store in South Austin, Texas
CI
08/10FLOOR & DECOR : Launches the Grand Opening of Its Columbia, South Carolina Store..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 339 M - -
Net income 2021 271 M - -
Net Debt 2021 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 841 M 12 841 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 593
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 122,02 $
Average target price 136,90 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa G. Laube President
Trevor S. Lang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norman H. Axelrod Chairman
Steven A. Denny Executive Vice President-Store Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.31.42%12 841
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.23.15%345 208
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.27.71%141 942
KINGFISHER PLC31.14%10 262
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.38%5 795
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.0.64%5 565