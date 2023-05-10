Floor & Decor Announces Milestone 200th Store Grand Opening

- Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its 200th U.S. store grand opening -

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals has announced its 200th grand opening, with the addition of its newest location in Metairie, Louisiana. Located at 3609 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the warehouse style store is now open to the public, marking the company’s eighth store opening in 2023, fourth location in Louisiana, and second store in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Floor & Decor opened its first Louisiana location in August 2009.

“We are so excited to expand our footprint in Louisiana and to celebrate this 200th store milestone in Metairie,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Floor & Decor. “We are eager to get to know the Pro customers and the homeowners in the area. We look forward to welcoming everyone into our store and helping them turn their vision into reality.”

To celebrate the 200th grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, May 11, 2023, starting at 9:30 am, with welcome remarks from Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken of District Five. The first 200 customers will be treated to a food truck and coffee bar.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomed its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to the new Metairie location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on May 10, 2023. During the event, professional customers met the PRO Services Team, interacted with supplier representatives, and learned about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Metairie Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. This sweepstakes is currently running and will end on July 17, 2023. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeovermetairie.com.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 3609 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, Louisiana

Square Footage: 71,437

Regular store hours: Monday - Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies with this 200th warehouse-format store opening in Metairie and five Design Studios across 36 states nationwide. In April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, the company's first-ever list honoring the most loved brands on the platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/.

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 194 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states as of March 30, 2023. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

