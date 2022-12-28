Floor & Decor Announces the Official Grand Opening of its Ypsilanti, Michigan Store

Grand Opening Celebration and Pro Event

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, expanded its nationwide warehouse store footprint when it opened its newest location in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The December 16, 2022 grand opening marks the company’s third warehouse store in Michigan. The Floor & Decor store and design center opened with a team of about 45 full-time and part-time associates led by William Barnhart, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Ypsilanti,” said Barnhart. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers and Homeowners to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Ypsilanti Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Beginning December 16, 2022, through February 1, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. As Proud Sponsors of the Eastern Michigan University Football program, Floor & Decor will also be giving away two season tickets for the 2023 football season. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverYpsilanti.com.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Ann Arbor market. Pros are invited to attend a special Pro VIP Grand Opening event on January 24, 2023. They can visit https://flooranddecor.com/ypsilantipro to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Silverado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more! During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Barnhart “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 4110 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

