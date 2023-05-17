Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
91.37 USD   +2.58%
04:09pFloor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its 3rd Fort Myers Store in South Fort Myers, Florida
BU
11:49aHome Improvement Sales Growth Poised for Recovery in Second Half of 2023, BofA Says
MT
05/12Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its 3rd Fort Myers Store in South Fort Myers, Florida

05/17/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grand Opening Celebration and Pro Event

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in South Fort Myers, Florida. This store opening marks the company’s third store in the Fort Myers market. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Christopher Hernandez, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in South Fort Myers,” said Hernandez. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Fort Myers market. Pros are invited to attend a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on May 24. They can visit www.flooranddecor.com/southftmyerspro to RSVP and register for a chance to win $10,000. During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Hernandez. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The South Fort Myers Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Beginning May 18, 2023, through July 24, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoversouthftmyers.com.

Store Address: 16917 Vintage Commerce Blvd., Ft Myers, FL 33912

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 194 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states as of March 30, 2023. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
04:09pFloor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its 3rd Fort Myers Store in South Fort Myer..
BU
11:49aHome Improvement Sales Growth Poised for Recovery in Second Half of 2023, BofA Says
MT
05/12Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Ma..
AQ
05/10Floor & Decor Announces Milestone 200th Store Grand Opening
BU
05/09Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Madison, Alabama Store
BU
05/08Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target on Floor & Decor Holdings to $79 From $73, Keeps Neut..
MT
05/05Wedbush Lowers Floor & Decor Holdings' Price Target to $100 From $105, Keeps Outperform..
MT
05/04Floor & Decor Holdings' Q1 Earnings Unchanged, Revenue Rises
MT
05/04Transcript : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 202..
CI
05/04Earnings Flash (FND) FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $1.12B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 642 M - -
Net income 2023 288 M - -
Net Debt 2023 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 466 M 9 466 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 633
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 89,07 $
Average target price 97,64 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor S. Lang President
Bryan Langley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norman H. Axelrod Director
Steven A. Denny Chief Executive Merchant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.27.92%9 466
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-10.62%285 907
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.16%118 806
KINGFISHER PLC2.63%5 843
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.45%5 605
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-21.00%3 311
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer