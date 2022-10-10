Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
70.15 USD   +0.21%
Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its First Store in the Omaha, Nebraska Market on October 17, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Grand Opening Celebration and Pro Event

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Omaha, Nebraska on October 17, 2022. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in the Omaha market,” said Hatch. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers and Homeowners in Omaha to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Omaha Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on October 17, 2022, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverOmaha.com. Registration ends on November 16, 2022.

Super Saturday Event on October 22, 2022

Following the grand opening, the Omaha Floor & Decor store will host a family-friendly “Super Saturday” event on October 22, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The fun will begin with outdoor interactive games such as “Connect FLOOR,” jumbo Jenga, and “Plinko,” which guests of all ages can play for prizes. From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Central Time, Mobile Grace Cafe will provide complimentary food to the first 200 customers.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Omaha market. Pros are invited to attend a special Pro VIP Grand Opening event on November 29. They can visit www.flooranddecor.com/omahapro to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Silverado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Nintendo Switch, Cooler, GoPro and so much more! During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Hatch. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 350 Rose Blumkin Dr., Omaha, NE 68114

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 34 states as of June 30, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 312 M - -
Net income 2022 290 M - -
Net Debt 2022 94,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 423 M 7 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 7 593
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,00 $
Average target price 97,32 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor S. Lang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman H. Axelrod Director
Steven A. Denny Chief Executive Merchant
Peter M. Starrett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-46.16%7 423
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-31.49%291 066
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-23.70%122 408
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-6.21%4 762
KINGFISHER PLC-39.23%4 436
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-17.31%4 033