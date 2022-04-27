Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
81.02 USD   -0.10%
07:31aFloor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Stockton, California Store on May 5, 2022
BU
04/26Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Tinley Park, Illinois Store on May 3, 2022
BU
04/26Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Launches the Grand Opening of Its Tinley Park, Illinois Store on May 3, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Stockton, California Store on May 5, 2022

04/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grand Opening Celebration and Pro Event

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Stockton, California on May 5, 2022. The 79,000 square-foot Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Shane Hopka, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is thrilled to open our doors in Stockton,” said Hopka. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers and Homeowners to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Stockton Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on May 5, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverstockton.com. Registration ends on June 4, 2022.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Stockton market. Pros are invited to attend a special Pro VIP Grand Opening event on May 19th. They can visit www.flooranddecor.com/Stocktonpro to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Cooler, GoPro Hero and so much more! During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Hopka. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 1880 E Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA 95210

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 160 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states as of December 30, 2021. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
07:31aFloor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Stockton, California Store on May 5, 20..
BU
04/26Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Tinley Park, Illinois Store on May 3, 2..
BU
04/26Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Launches the Grand Opening of Its Tinley Park, Illinois St..
CI
04/14Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Ca..
BU
04/14Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Baton Rouge, Louisiana Store on April 2..
BU
04/14Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of Its Baton Rouge, Louisiana Store on April 2..
CI
04/07Wells Fargo Cuts Price Target on Floor & Decor Holdings to $105 From $130, Maintains Ov..
MT
04/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Floor & Decor Holdings to $102 From $136, Reitera..
MT
03/29ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Admiral, NortonLifeLock, Pinterest, Tesla, Universal Health...
03/28Gordon Haskett Adjusts Floor & Decor Holdings Price Target to $110 From $125, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 329 M - -
Net income 2022 311 M - -
Net Debt 2022 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 576 M 8 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 593
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 81,02 $
Average target price 128,50 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa G. Laube President
Trevor S. Lang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman H. Axelrod Director
Steven A. Denny Chief Executive Merchant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.-37.68%8 576
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-27.72%309 968
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-22.48%131 953
KINGFISHER PLC-26.28%6 315
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.14%5 792
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-4.71%4 959