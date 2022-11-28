Advanced search
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
70.91 USD   -4.33%
04:06pFloor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Third Las Vegas Area Store on November 28, 2022, in South Summerlin, Nevada
BU
11/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Floor & Decor Holdings to $90 From $89, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/18Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Third Las Vegas Area Store on November 28, 2022, in South Summerlin, Nevada

11/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Grand Opening Celebration and Pro Event

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in South Summerlin, Nevada on November 28, 2022. This opening marks the 3rd warehouse store in the Las Vegas market. The Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Brandon Paialii, the new store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor is excited to open our doors in South Summerlin,” said Paialii. “We are excited to introduce both Professional customers, as well as Homeowners, to our one-stop solution for their flooring needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. We offer unmatched service and quality flooring at unbeatable prices. With our free design services, we look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The South Summerlin Floor & Decor store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Starting on November 28, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoversouthsummerlin.com. Registration ends on December 27, 2022.

Calling All Pros

Floor & Decor welcomes its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors to visit the new location in the Las Vegas market. Pros are invited to attend a special Pro VIP Grand Opening event on December 8. They can visit https://flooranddecor.com/lasvegaspro to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Silverado truck and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more! During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s products and services.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Paialii. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

Store Address: 4355 S Grand Canyon Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).


© Business Wire 2022
