- Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, and more celebrates its first store in Saratoga County Area -

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its first store in Albany, New York.Located at 1425 Central Ave. at Colonie Center, it is the first store in the Saratoga County metropolitan area. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Luke Langreder, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Albany,” said Langreder. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint to Albany with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired, and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 12, at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, Colonie Chamber of Commerce, Guilderland Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Council of New York with the Adirondack Thunder Mascot and a Player. In addition, guests can enjoy a light lunch from Greek On The Run Food Truck.

Calling All Pros

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers, and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro customers to the new location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on Wednesday, October 11. Pros can visit www.flooranddecor.com/albanypro to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Colorado truck and other great prizes including Floor & Decor gift cards and more. During the event, visitors can meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Langreder.

$1 Million Dice Roll

Perhaps the most enticing of Floor & Decor’s grand opening activities is the $1 million dice roll. Beginning at 10am on October 14, the first 200 visitors, ages 18 and older, in line for the dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million. Prizes will be awarded for the following dice combinations:

• Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card

• Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card

• Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million

The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition, the Albany Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover and two tickets to the New York Giants vs. the Philadelphia Eagles football game as part of its grand opening festivities. Now through December 1, 2023, customers have the chance to register to win these great prizes at www.floormakeoveralbany.com.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 1425 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12205

Regular Store Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone Number: 518-242-4753

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009872011/en/