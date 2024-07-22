- Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its eleventh warehouse location in greater Chicago area -

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its eleventh warehouse location in the greater Chicago area in Deerfield, at 96 South Waukegan Road. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associates, and will be led by Esther Hawkins, the store’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Deerfield,” said Hawkins. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the Chicago market with this new location in Deerfield. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 29, at 12:00 pm CST with the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. In addition, guests can enjoy light refreshments from Chick-Fil-A Deerfield while touring the new store location.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to the new location with a special Pro Industry Networking Event on July 25. Pros can visit www.flooranddecor.com/deerfieldpro to RSVP and register to win $10,000, as well as other great prizes including an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, a YETI Cooler, a GoPro and more. During the event, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. We won’t be beat on price. Their success is our success,” said Hawkins.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition, the Deerfield Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover* as part of its grand opening festivities. Now through September 30, 2024, customers have the chance to register to win at www.floormakeoverdeerfield.com.

Best In Town Event

Following the grand opening, the Deerfield Floor & Decor store will host a family friendly Best In Town event on August 3, at 10:00 am CST. At this event, Floor & Decor will be partnering with other local businesses in the area for giveaways to the first 200 customers, including free bagels from Upper Crust Bagels, and free coffee from The Wild Roaster. The event will also feature an on-site activity called Crack the Code* where the first 200 customers will have the chance to enter their own five-digit code for a shot at winning an incredible $100,000 grand prize.

Store Facts & Features:

Location: 96 South Waukegan Road Deerfield, IL 60015

Regular store hours: Monday - Friday 6am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Phone Number: 847-607-1260

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 220 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Its Low-Price Promise assures everyday low prices on all tile, wood, stone and installation products, and if you find a lower price on the same product, upon verification, Floor & Decor will honor it. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

* Must be at least 18 years old to enter the $5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes and/or the $100,000 Crack the Code grand prize.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722166803/en/