- Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its third warehouse location in Tennessee -

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its third warehouse location in Tennessee, at 184 Indian Lake Boulevard. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Robbie McCoy, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Tennessee,” said McCoy. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the Tennessee market with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 9, at 10:00am CT with the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce. In addition, guests can enjoy light refreshments while touring the new store location.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to the new location with a special Pro Industry Networking Event on May 9. Pros can visit https://prograndopening.com/hendersonville to RSVP and register to win a Chevrolet Colorado and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more. During the event, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said McCoy.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition, the Hendersonville Floor & Decor store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Now through July 8, 2024, customers have the chance to register to win these prizes at http://www.floormakeoverhendersonville.com.

Best In Town & $1 Million Dice Roll

Following the grand opening, the Hendersonville Floor & Decor store will host a family-friendly “Best in Town” event and Million Dollar Dice Roll on May 11, beginning at 10:00am CT with 96.3 Jack FM broadcasting onsite.

For the $1 million dice roll, the first 200 visitors, ages 18 and older, in line for the dice roll will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for the chance to win $1 million. Prizes will be awarded for the following dice combinations:

• Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card

• Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card

• Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million

The dice roll contest will conclude when two hundred people have participated.

Floor & Decor will partner with Go Fetch Pet Resort and Lili Bella’s Cakes and Coffee to promote their new store opening. The first two hundred customers will be treated to sweet treats and five lucky winners will win a 3-night stay for their pet.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 184 Indian Lake Blvd. Hendersonville, TN 37075

Regular store hours: Monday - Friday 6am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Phone Number: 615-757-4483

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 220 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across thirty-six states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

