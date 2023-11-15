- Leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring offers homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone and more celebrates its fifth store in the Philadelphia Area -

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its fifth store in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, with the addition of its newest location in Princeton, New Jersey, located at 109 Nassau Park Boulevard. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Ronald Liss, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Princeton,” said Liss. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint yet again in the Philadelphia area with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, November 16, at 2 p.m. ET, with the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce and Rider University’s mascot, “AJ the Bronc.” In addition, guests can enjoy a light lunch from Tacos El Poblanito, a local taco food truck.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its PRO network to the new location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on Thursday, December 7. PROs can visit www.flooranddecor.com/princetonpro to RSVP and register to win $10,000 and other great prizes like Floor & Decor gift cards and more. During the event, visitors can meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Liss.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

In addition, the Princeton Floor and Decor store gave away a $5,000 Floor Makeover and four tickets to the New York Giants vs. the New York Jets as part of its grand opening festivities. The winner enjoyed the game with his family in the lower club level of MetLife Stadium. The winner plans to use his $5,000 winnings at Floor & Decor on his kitchen renovation, working with our designers to ensure his dreams come to life.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 109 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Regular store hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone number: 609-806-1013

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most-loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated Pro Sales Team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115899613/en/