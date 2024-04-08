Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (the "Company"), a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 1.7 million common shares (the "Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.23 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Starke, purchased Common Shares in the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate and working capital needs.

The transaction closed on April 8, 2024.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp. Roth Capital Partners acted as Financial Advisor in connection with the Offering.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-274204) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on September 6, 2023. A final prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the Final Prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the registration statement and the Final Prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such registration statement and the Preliminary Prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations ir@floragrowth.com

Clifford Starke Clifford.Starke@floragrowth.com

Media:

media@floragrowth.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204745