    FLGC   CA3397641026

FLORA GROWTH CORP.

(FLGC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.4999 USD   +6.43%
11/26Flora Growth : Events,
PU
11/21Flora Growth Sets Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call For November 28, 2022, At 4 : 30 p.m. et
BU
11/16Flora Growth Completes Construction of Laboratory, Specializing in Prescription Cannabis Formulations
BU
Flora Growth : EVENTS,

11/26/2022 | 07:25pm EST
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, TORONTO, ONTARIO - November 21, 2022 -- Flora Growth Corp.…
Join the Flora Growth and Franchise Global Health teams as they discuss the…
VP of Regulatory Affairs Holly Bell, COO Jason Warnock and President, CEO &…
Q Proin faucibus nec mauris a sodales, sed elementum mi tincidunt. Sed eget…
Q Proin faucibus nec mauris a sodales, sed elementum mi tincidunt. Sed eget…

Attachments

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Corp. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 00:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,7 M 38,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart FLORA GROWTH CORP.
Flora Growth Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLORA GROWTH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 2,67 $
Spread / Average Target 434%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Merchan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Elshad Garayev Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joël Reyes Senior Vice President-Operations
Beverly J. Richardson Independent Director
Juan Carlos Gomez Roa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-71.92%39
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-37.29%700
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-69.74%377
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-40.99%307
AYR WELLNESS INC.-79.41%204
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-64.32%28