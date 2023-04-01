Advanced search
    FLGC   CA3397641026

FLORA GROWTH CORP.

(FLGC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.2938 USD   +17.52%
04/01 Flora Growth : Events,
PU
03/31 FLORA GROWTH CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
03/31 Flora Growth Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Flora Growth : EVENTS,

04/01/2023 | 08:09pm EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, TORONTO, ONTARIO - March 21, 2023 -- Flora Growth Corp.…
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, TORONTO, ONTARIO - January 26, 2023 - Flora Growth Corp.…
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, TORONTO, ONTARIO - November 21, 2022 -- Flora Growth Corp.…
Join the Flora Growth and Franchise Global Health teams as they discuss the…
VP of Regulatory Affairs Holly Bell, COO Jason Warnock and President, CEO &…
Q Proin faucibus nec mauris a sodales, sed elementum mi tincidunt. Sed eget…
Q Proin faucibus nec mauris a sodales, sed elementum mi tincidunt. Sed eget…

Disclaimer

Flora Growth Corp. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 00:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,2 M 39,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 51,0%
Technical analysis trends FLORA GROWTH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target 496%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Merchan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Clifford Starke President & Director
Elshad Garayev Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joël Reyes Senior Vice President-Operations
Beverly J. Richardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLORA GROWTH CORP.29.09%39
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-29.59%210
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-21.82%199
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-17.39%180
AYR WELLNESS INC.-45.73%46
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-20.78%25
