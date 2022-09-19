Advanced search
    FLGC   CA3397641026

FLORA GROWTH CORP.

(FLGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1.020 USD   -12.07%
Flora Growth : INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K/A

09/19/2022 | 06:30am EDT
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Flora Growth Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(in thousands of United States dollars)

As at:

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$ 10,268 $ 37,614

Restricted cash

1 2

Trade and amounts receivable (Note 3)

5,092 5,324

Loans receivable and advances

262 273

Prepaid expenses

2,224 1,700

Biological assets (Note 4)

14 37

Inventory (Note 5)

9,295 2,993

Total current assets

27,156 47,943

Non-current

Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)

4,565 3,750

Right of use assets (Note 11)

3,639 1,229

Intangible assets (Note 9)

13,432 9,736

Goodwill (Note 9)

28,666 20,054

Investments (Note 7)

1,337 2,670

Other Assets

273 97

Total assets

$ 79,068 $ 85,479

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$ 7,401 $ 5,628

Current portion of long term debt

10 18

Current portion of lease liability (Note 11)

1,120 412

Other accrued liabilities

20 61

Total current liabilities

8,551 6,119

Non-current

Non-current debt

138 -

Non-current lease liability (Note 11)

2,411 908

Deferred tax (Note 16)

1,511 1,511

Other long term liabilities (Note 8)

3,958 -

Total liabilities

16,599 8,538

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 12)

119,300 102,428

Options (Note 13)

6,611 3,712

Warrants (Note 14)

10,047 10,670

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,675 ) (1,108 )

Deficit

(71,512 ) (38,536 )

Non-controlling interest

(302 ) (225 )

Total shareholders' equity

62,469 76,941

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 79,068 $ 85,479

Nature of operations (Note 1); Provisions, commitments and contingencies (Note 15); Subsequent events (Note 22)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 2

Flora Growth Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts which are in thousands of shares)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

Revenue (Note 21)

$ 14,917 $ 2,118

Cost of sales

8,415 1,106

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

6,502 1,012

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (Note 4)

46 -

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (Note 4)

(2 ) -

Gross Profit

6,546 1,012

Operating Expenses

Consulting and management fees

5,243 2,262

Professional fees

2,096 766

General and administrative

2,429 1,481

Promotion and communication

4,719 1,180

Travel expenses

601 143

Share based compensation (Note 13)

2,855 95

Research and development

422 85

Depreciation and amortization (Notes 6 and 9)

1,712 119

Bad debt expense (Note 3)

405 100

Goodwill impairment (Notes 9 and 10)

16,000 -

Other expenses (income), net

1,178 (67 )

Total operating expenses

37,660 6,164

Operating Loss

(31,114 ) (5,152 )

Interest expense

69 64

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

200 (78 )

Unrealized loss on fair value of investments (Note 7)

1,333 -

Net loss before income taxes

(32,716 ) (5,138 )

Income tax benefit (Note 16)

- -

Net loss for the period

$ (32,716 ) $ (5,138 )

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange differences on foreign operations

567 200

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$ (33,283 ) $ (5,338 )

Net loss attributable to:

Flora Growth Corp.

$ (32,611 ) $ (5,097 )

Non-controlling interests

(105 ) (41 )

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Flora Growth Corp.

$ (33,178 ) $ (5,297 )

Non-controlling interests

(105 ) (41 )

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Flora Growth Corp.

$ (0.42 ) $ (0.13 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 17)

76,944 39,604

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 3

Flora Growth Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except for share amounts which are in thousands of shares)

Common Stock

Options

Warrants

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

Accumulated Deficit

Non-Controlling interest (Deficiency)

Shareholders' Equity

(Deficiency)

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2020

38,355 27,254 2,396 3,961 39 (17,287 ) (113 ) 16,250

Initial public offering

3,333 16,667 - - - - - 16,667

Regulation A and Other Offerings

(1 ) (3 ) - - - - - (3 )

Share issuance costs

- (5,040 ) - - - - - (5,040 )

Warrants issued

- - - 1,349 - - - 1,349

Warrants exercised

337 65 - (5 ) - - - 60

Options issued

- - 95 - - - - 95

Other comprehensive loss -

exchange differences on foreign

operations

- - - - (201 ) - - (201 )

Current year net loss attributable to Flora

- - - - - (5,097 ) (41 ) (5,138 )

Balance, June 30, 2021

42,024 38,943 2,491 5,305 (162 ) (22,384 ) (154 ) 24,039

Balance, December 31, 2021

65,517 102,428 3,712 10,670 (1,108 ) (38,536 ) (225 ) 76,941

Share repurchase (Note 12)

- (250 ) - - - - - (250 )

Common shares issued for business combinations (Notes 8 and 12)

9,500 14,697 - - - - - 14,697

Common shares issued for other agreements (Note 12)

811 1,470 84 - - - - 1,554

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest (Note 8)

131 220 63 - - (365 ) 28 (54 )

Options issued (Note 13)

- - 2,771 - - - - 2,771

Options exercised (Note 13)

512 96 (19 ) - - - - 77

Warrants exercised (Note 14)

473 132 - (41 ) - - - 91

Warrants expired/cancelled (Note 14)

- 582 - (582 ) - - - -

Share issuance costs

- (75 ) - - - - - (75 )

Other comprehensive loss -

exchange differences on foreign operations

- - - - (567 ) - - (567 )

Current year net loss attributable to Flora

- - - - - (32,611 ) (105 ) (32,716 )

Balance, June 30, 2022

76,944 119,300 6,611 10,047 (1,675 ) (71,512 ) (302 ) 62,469

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 4

Flora Growth Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(in thousands of United States dollars)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$ (32,716 ) $ (5,138 )

Adjustments to net loss:

Depreciation and amortization

1,712 119

Stock-based compensation

3,044 95

Impairments

16,000 -

Changes in fair value of investments and biological assets

1,287 -

Bad debt expense

405 100

Interest expense

56 15

Income tax benefit

- -

Income tax (paid) received

- -
(10,212 ) (4,809 )

Net change in non-cash working capital:

Trade and other receivables

802 (772 )

Inventory

(699 ) (421 )

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(33 ) (1,415 )

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

(341 ) 1,647

Net cash used in operating activities

(10,483 ) (5,770 )

Cash flows from financing activities:

Common shares issued

- 16,664

Equity issue costs

(75 ) (2,024 )

Exercise of warrants and options

168 60

Repayments of lease liability

(420 ) (61 )

Common shares repurchased

(250 ) -

Interest paid

(69 ) -

Loan borrowing (repayments)

130 (220 )

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(516 ) 14,419

Cash flows from investing activities:

Loans provided

- (275 )

Loan repayments received

- 224

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other assets

(722 ) (1,384 )

Purchase of investments

- (2,430 )

Business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(15,457 ) (1,306 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,179 ) (5,171 )

Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash

(168 ) (195 )

Change in cash during the period

(27,346 ) 3,283

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

37,614 15,523

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,268 $ 18,806

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities

Right of use assets and lease liabilities acquired (Note 11)

$ 2,053 $ -

Common shares issued for business combinations (Notes 8)

14,917 -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 5

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Flora Growth Corp. (the "Company" or "Flora") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada on March 13, 2019. The Company is a manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands. The Company's registered office is located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1, Canada and our principal place of business in the United States is located at 3406 SW 26th Terrace, Suite C-1, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, meaning that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities in the ordinary course of operations.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS issued by the IASB and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

These consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the Company on August 11, 2022.

Basis of consolidation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions were eliminated on consolidation. Subsidiaries are entities the Company controls when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement in the entity and can affect those returns through its power to direct the relevant activities of the entity. Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial results of the Company from the date of acquisition up to the date of disposition or loss of control. As at June 30, 2022, the Company had the following subsidiaries:

Subsidiaries

Country of incorporation

Ownership

Functional currency

Cosechemos YA S.A.S.

Colombia

90%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Flora Growth Corp. Sucursal Colombia

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Hemp Textiles & Co. LLC

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Hemp Textiles & Co. S.A.S.

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Flora Beauty LLC

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Flora Beauty LLC Sucursal Colombia

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Kasa Wholefoods Company S.A.S.

Colombia

90%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Kasa Wholefoods Company LLC

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Grupo Farmaceutico Cronomed S.A.S.

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Labcofarm Laboratorios S.A.S.

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Breeze Laboratory S.A.S.

Colombia

100%

Colombia Peso (COP)

Vessel Brand Inc.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Just Brands LLC

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Just Brands International LTD

United Kingdom

100%

British Pound (GBP)

High Roller Private Label LLC

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Flora Growth US Holdings Corp.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Flora Growth Management Corp.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Cardiff Brand Corp.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Keel Brand Corp.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Flora Growth F&B Corp.

United States

100%

United States Dollar (USD)

Page 6

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Basis of measurement

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value and biological assets as explained in the accounting policies included in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("$") unless otherwise noted.

Significant Accounting Policies and Critical Judgments and Estimation Uncertainties

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies, judgments, estimates and assumptions as those used in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, except as noted below for the following new significant transactions that occurred in 2022.

Contingent Purchase Consideration

Contingent consideration is measured at its acquisition date fair value and is included as part of the consideration transferred in a business combination, subject to the applicable terms and conditions. Contingent consideration that is classified as equity is not remeasured at subsequent reporting dates and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity. Contingent consideration that is classified as a liability is remeasured at subsequent reporting dates with the corresponding gain or loss recognized in profit or loss. Management exercises judgment to determine the classification of contingent consideration as equity or liability based on the terms of the agreement and potential for the consideration to result in a cash outflow by the Company. Fair value estimates are determined using appropriate valuation techniques based on the nature of the terms in the purchase agreement.

3. TRADE AND AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE

The Company's trade and amounts receivable are recorded at amortized cost. The trade and other receivables balance as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consists of trade accounts receivable, amounts recoverable from the Government of Canada for Harmonized Sales Taxes ("HST") and other receivables.

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Thousands of United States dollars

Trade accounts receivable

$ 5,428 $ 5,565

Allowance for expected credit losses

(1,679 ) (1,252 )

HST receivable

411 259

Other receivables

932 752

Total

$

5,092

$

5,324

Changes in the trade accounts receivable allowance in the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily relate to establishing an allowance for expected credit losses from the acquisition of JustCBD balances. There were no write-offs of trade receivables during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company has no amounts written-off that are still subject to collection enforcement activity as at June 30, 2022. There was an additional $0.3 million of expected credit losses recorded in other receivables as at June 30, 2022. The Company's aging of trade accounts receivable is as follows:

June 30, 2022

Thousands of United States dollars

Current

$ 1,641

1-30 Days

614

31-60 Days

259

61-90 Days

383

91-180 Days

1,383

180+ Days

1,148

Total trade receivables

$ 5,428
Page 7

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

4. BIOLOGICAL ASSETS

The Company's biological assets consist of cannabis plants throughout the growth cycle including propagation, vegetative and flowering stages. Cannabis plants cease being biological assets upon harvest when the fair value at time of harvest is transferred to harvested cannabis inventory. The Company has no biological assets with title restricted or pledged as collateral, and no significant commitments for development or acquisition of biological assets as at June 30, 2022.

The changes in the carrying value of biological assets are as follows:

Thousands of United States Dollars

Opening balance at December 31, 2021

$ 37

Changes in fair value less cost to sell due to biological transformation

46

Transferred to harvested cannabis inventory upon harvest

(69 )

Ending balance at June 30, 2022

$

14

The valuation of biological assets is based on an income approach (Level 3) in which the fair value at the point of harvesting is estimated based on selling prices less the costs to sell. For in-process biological assets (growing plants), the fair value at the point of harvest is adjusted based on the stage of growth at period-end. Harvested cannabis is transferred from biological assets at their fair value at harvest to harvested cannabis within inventory.

Significant inputs and assumptions used in determining the fair value of cannabis plants are as follows as at June 30, 2022:

Average selling price per gram of $0.10 - Represents estimated selling price of dried cannabis end products net of excise taxes, where applicable, for the period for all strains of cannabis, which is expected to approximate future selling prices. Increasing this amount results in an increase in fair value.

Weighted average yield of 21 gram per plant - Represents the weighted average number of grams of dried cannabis inventory expected to be harvested from each cannabis plant. Increasing this amount results in an increase in fair value.

Post-harvest cost per gram to complete production of $0.04 - Based on estimated future production costs incurred divided by estimated grams produced in the period. Increasing this amount results in a decrease in fair value.

Changes in the assumptions above of 10% would not have a significant impact on the fair value of biological assets as at June 30, 2022.

As at June 30, 2022, the weighted average fair value less cost to complete and cost to sell a gram of dried cannabis was $0.06 per gram. The Company's biological assets produced 746 kilograms of dried cannabis in the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Company expects the biological assets will yield 190 kilograms of cannabis when harvested. The weighted average stage of growth for the biological assets was 41%.

5. INVENTORY

Inventory is comprised of the following as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

Thousands of United States dollars

June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021

Raw materials and supplies

$ 2,161 $ 899

Harvested cannabis

92 35

Work in progress

465 97

Finished goods

6,577 1,962

Total

$ 9,295 $ 2,993
Page 8

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

6. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

In Thousands of United States dollars

Construction in progress

Machinery and Office equipment

Buildings

Vehicles

Land

Subtotal

Right of use assets

Total

Cost at December 31, 2021

$ 905 $ 1,991 $ 928 $ 37 $ 112 $ 3,973 $ 1,532 $ 5,505

Additions

321 53 23 - 305 702 2,053 2,755

Business combinations (Note 8)

- 506 - 30 - 536 772 1,308

Foreign exchange translation

(52 ) (71 ) (38 ) (1 ) (22 ) (184 ) (49 ) (233 )

Cost as at June 30, 2022

1,174 2,479 913 66 395 5,027 4,308 9,335

Accumulated depreciation

As at December 31, 2021

- (169 ) (44 ) (10 ) - (223 ) (303 ) (526 )

Depreciation

- (229 ) (44 ) (2 ) - (275 ) (383 ) (658 )

Disposals

- 20 - - - 20 - 20

Foreign exchange translation

- 12 4 - - 16 17 33

Accumulated depreciation as at June 30, 2022

- (366 ) (84 ) (12 ) - (462 ) (669 ) (1,131 )

Carrying value

As at December 31, 2020

905 1,822 884 27 112 3,750 1,229 4,979

As at June 30, 2022

$ 1,174 $ 2,113 $ 829 $ 54 $ 395 $ 4,565 $ 3,639 $ 8,204

7. LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

As at June 30, 2022, the Company's long-term investments consist of common shares and warrants to purchase additional common shares in an early stage European cannabis company. In 2021, the Company purchased common shares from the investee for Euro 2.0 million ($2.4 million), purchased its first tranche of warrants from existing investors in exchange for 225,000 common shares of the Company, and obtained a second tranche of warrants from the investee as an inducement to exercise some of the first tranche of warrants. As at June 30, 2022, the Company owns approximately 9.6% of the investee, or approximately 8.6% on a diluted basis including exercisable warrants of the Company and other investors.

The warrants allow the holder to purchase one common share of the investee for CAD 0.30 ($0.23) for the first tranche, and CAD 1.00 ($0.78) for the second tranche. The warrants were immediately exercisable and expire February 1, 2023.

The Company's cost of the investments was recorded based on the fair value of the consideration exchanged as at the respective transaction dates. The investee is not a publicly listed entity and has no active quoted prices for its common shares or warrants. Subsequent remeasurements are recorded as FVPL as indicated on the unrealized investments loss caption on the statement of loss and comprehensive loss. The Company estimated the fair value of the investments as at June 30, 2022 using Level 3 inputs of the fair value hierarchy with the fair value of the investee common shares at $0.32, the first tranche warrants at $0.13, and the second tranche warrants at $0.02.

The investee common shares were valued considering price to book value and price to tangible book value of the investee (3.6 and 4.8, respectively) as well as comparable guideline publicly traded companies at the time of initial investment. These initial investment multiples were compared to the guideline public company multiples observed as at June 30, 2022 (2.2 price to book value and 3.0 price to tangible value), with these updated valuation multiples applied to the investee's estimated book value. The Company also considered the status of the investee's milestones between the purchase date and year-end for indicators of change in value.

The fair value of the warrants was developed using a Black-Scholes model for each tranche with the following assumptions:

Warrants CAD 0.30 exercise price

Warrants CAD 1.00 exercise price

Share price

$ 0.32 $ 0.32

Exercise price

$ 0.23 $ 0.78

Volatility

100 % 100 %

Risk-free interest rate

3.1 % 3.1 %

Dividend yield

0.0 % 0.0 %

Expected term in years

0.6 0.6

Fair value

$ 0.13 $ 0.02

Quantity owned

1,666,667 333,333

Fair value

$ 222,000 $ 8,000
Page 9

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

The share price is based on the calculated value of the investee's common shares as discussed above. The volatility considers actual volatility of comparable guideline public companies.

A schedule of the Company's long-term investments activity is as follows:

Investee common shares

Warrants CAD 0.30 exercise price

Warrants CAD 1.00 exercise price

Financial asset hierarchy level

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Total

Thousands of United States dollars

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2021

1,987 625 58 2,670

Loss on changes in fair value

(880 ) (403 ) (50 ) (1,333 )

Balance at June 30, 2022

1,107 222 8 1,337

The loss on changes in fair value appear in the unrealized loss on fair value of investments caption in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.

As a sensitivity assessment to the fair value calculations, a 10% change in the valuation multiples applied to the investee common shares results in a 10% change in the fair value as at June 30, 2022 of $111,000. Applying a 10% change in share price to the warrants results in an approximately $44,000 change in fair value, and a 10% change in volatility of approximately $14,000.

8. ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

Just Brands LLC and High Roller Private Label LLC (collectively "JustCBD") business combination

On February 24, 2022, Flora Growth U.S. Holdings Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding equity interests in each of (i) Just Brands LLC and (ii) High Roller Private Label LLC for total purchase consideration of $34.6 million. JustCBD is a manufacturer and distributor of consumable cannabinoid products, including gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, and creams. JustCBD is based in Florida in the United States and was formed in 2017. The Company acquired JustCBD to expand its product offerings, accelerate its revenue growth, expand its customer and distribution footprints in the United States and for the acquisition of human capital through JustCBD's management team.

The purchase consideration was comprised of $16.0 million of cash, 9.5 million common shares of the Company valued at $14.7 million, inclusive of a 15% fair value discount for the required six-month holding period of the shares, and $4.0 million of contingent purchase consideration. The contingent purchase consideration is based on a clause in the purchase agreement that provides that if at any time during the 24 months following the acquisition date, the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") per share of the Company's common shares as quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market fails to equal or exceed $5.00, then the Company shall issue a number of additional common shares to the sellers equal to the difference between (x) a fraction, the numerator of which is $47.5 million and the denominator of which is the highest five day VWAP at any point during the 24 months following the closing and (y) the 9.5 million common shares delivered to the sellers at the closing. In no event shall the Company be required to issue more than 3.65 million common shares unless it shall have obtained the consent of the Company's shareholders to do so. In the event the Company is required to deliver in excess of 3.65 million shares to the sellers ("Excess Shares") and the Company shall not have obtained shareholder consent, the Company may deliver cash to the sellers in lieu of such Excess Shares determined by a formula set forth in the purchase agreement. The contingent purchase consideration is classified as a financial liability within other long-term liabilities on the statement of financial position as the Company may be required to settle any amounts due in cash instead of common shares if the Company's common shareholders do not provide requisite shareholder approval to issue additional common shares.

The fair value of the contingent purchase consideration was determined using a Monte Carlo simulation incorporating Brownian motion with 100,000 trials through a binomial lattice model. The significant inputs to the valuation include the two year time period, the Company's closing share price at February 24, 2022 ($1.82), estimated Company common share volatility (100%), and risk free rate of 1.5% to discount the ending result to present value.

Page 10

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

The amounts recognized as at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are as follows:

(Thousands of United States dollars)

Current assets

Cash

$ 535

Trade receivables

975

Inventory

5,534

Other current assets

540

Non-current assets

Property, plant, and equipment

537

Right of use assets

772

Other non-current assets

127

Intangible asset

4,757

Goodwill

24,869

Total assets

$ 38,646

Current liabilities

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$ (2,273 )

Current lease liabilities

(644 )

Provision for sales tax

(982 )

Other current liabilities

(99 )

Total liabilities

$ (3,998 )

Total net assets acquired

$ 34,648

The fair value of the trade receivables reflects a $291,000 discount to the gross contractual amounts as allowance for potentially uncollectible amounts. Since the acquisition date through June 30, 2022, JustCBD revenue was $10.0 million with net loss and comprehensive loss of $0.4 million.

The intangible assets of $4.8 million are comprised of the following categories and estimated useful lives: tradenames of $3.4 million for eight to nine years, customer relationships of $1.2 million for five to seven years, and know-how of $0.2 million for three years. The Company expects the goodwill and intangible asset values to be deductible for Unites States income tax purposes.

If JustCBD was acquired at January 1, 2022, the combined revenue and net loss of JustCBD and the Company would have increased approximately $5.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Acquisition of Minority interests

On January 18, 2022, the Company acquired the remaining 10% of the outstanding equity interests in Flora Beauty LLC from its minority shareholder in exchange for 100,000 common shares of the Company and a stock option exercisable for up to 50,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per share that expire five years from the date of the grant.

On January 31, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Breeze by acquiring the remaining 10% of the equity interests in Breeze from its minority shareholders in exchange for 30,282 common shares of the Company.

Page 11

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL

A continuity of intangible assets for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows:

In Thousands of United States dollars

License

Customer Relationships

Trademarks and Brands

Patents

Non-Compete Agreements

Goodwill

Total

Cost

At December 31, 2021

$ 610 $ 1,759 $ 2,211 $ 4,300 $ 1,190 $ 20,054 $ 30,124

Acquired through business combinations (Note 8)

- 1,160 3,357 240 - 24,869 29,626

Impairment

- - - - - (16,000 ) (16,000 )

At June 30, 2022

$ 610 $ 2,919 $ 5,568 $ 4,540 $ 1,190 $ 28,923 $ 43,750

Accumulated Amortization

At December 31, 2021

$ 129 $ 26 $ 35 $ 48 $ 66 $ - $ 304

Additions

82 169 306 297 198 - 1,052

At June 30, 2022

$ 211 $ 195 $ 341 $ 345 $ 264 $ - $ 1,356

Foreign Currency translation

(18 ) - (21 ) - - (257 ) (296 )

Net book value at June 30, 2022

$ 381 $ 2,724 $ 5,206 $ 4,195 $ 926 $ 28,666 $ 42,098

The Company's intangible asset additions in 2022 primarily consist of assets acquired as part of the February 2022 purchase of JustCBD (Note 8). Information regarding the significant JustCBD intangible assets within the indicated categories of the table above is as follows as at June 30, 2022:

·

Tradenames: carrying amount $3.2 million with 92 to 104 months of remaining amortization periods

·

Customer relationships: carrying amount $1.1 million with 56 to 80 months of remaining amortization periods

·

Know-how: carrying amount $0.2 million with 32 months of remaining amortization period

The Company's goodwill is assigned to the following cash generating units ("CGU's") as at June 30, 2022:

In Thousands of United States dollars

Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals

Vessel

JustCBD

Total

As at December 31, 2021

$ 379 $ 19,675 $ - $ 20,054

Acquired through business combinations (Note 8)

- - 24,612 24,612

Impairment

- (16,000 ) - (16,000 )

As at June 30, 2022

$ 379 $ 3,675 $ 24,612 $ 28,666

10. IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

The carrying amounts of the Company's non-financial assets are reviewed for impairment each reporting period or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount. At June 30, 2022, the Company's Vessel CGU had external indicators of impairment primarily due to a 2022 decline in comparable public company share prices which would negatively impact the implied valuation of Vessel. As such, the Company tested the Vessel CGU non-financial assets for impairment as at June 30, 2022. The Vessel CGU was acquired in November 2021 and is part of the Company's consumer products reportable segment.

Vessel's June 30, 2022 carrying value of $28.0 million is comprised primarily of goodwill and identified intangible assets of $28.0 million and other long-lived assets of $1.4 million. The carrying value is reduced by inseparable market participant liabilities associated with the November 2021 acquisition of Vessel which includes $1.4 million of deferred tax liability and $1.2 million of lease liability. The estimated recoverable amount of Vessel at June 30, 2022 was $11.9 million, resulting in impairment of $16.0 million as the carrying value of the CGU's assets exceeds the recoverable amount. The impairment is recorded in goodwill impairment caption on the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.

The recoverable amount is based on fair value less costs of disposal. The fair value was determined based on guideline public companies similar to Vessel considering financial metrics such as historical revenue growth, gross margin and EBITDA profitability and with operations focused on consumer brands and similar sales channels. An enterprise value to latest twelve months revenue multiple of 1.75 was selected based on consideration of the enterprise value to latest twelve months multiples of the guideline companies. The multiple was applied to Vessel's revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Estimated costs of disposal of 3% were subtracted to arrive at the recoverable amount. The impairment test valuation is considered a Level 3 method within the IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.

After the impairment, Vessel's carrying value is equal to its recoverable amount. Any change in the significant assumptions could result in additional impairment of its goodwill and long-lived assets as at June 30, 2022. As a sensitivity assessment to the recoverable amount calculations, reducing the selected revenue multiple by 0.5 from 1.75 above down to 1.25 (approximately 29% decrease) would result in additional goodwill impairment of approximately $3.0 million.

Page 12

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

11. LEASES

The Company's leases primarily consist of administrative real estate leases in Colombia and the United States, and the Company's cultivation property in Santander, Colombia. Information regarding the Company's leases is as follows:

Thousands of United States dollars

Six months ended June 30, 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Lease expense

Amortization expense by class of underlying asset

Office Space

$ 351 $ 40

Building

5 5

Land

27 -

Total amortization expense

383 45

Interest on lease liabilities

83 14

Short-term and low value assets lease expense

510 -

Total lease expense

$ 976 $ 59

Other Information

Additions to right of use assets

$ 2,053 $ -

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities

Financing cash flows from leases (interest)

69 16

Financing cash flows from leases (principal)

420 70

Operating cash flows for short term and low value asset leases

510 -

Total cash outflows from leases

$ 999 $ 86

Carrying amount of right of use asset by class of underlying asset

Office Space

$ 2,492 $ 231

Building

1,036 16

Land

111 -

Total carrying amount of right of use assets

$ 3,639 $ 247

The maturity analysis of the undiscounted contractual balances of the lease liability is as follows:

Thousands of United States dollars

As at June 30, 2022

2023

$ 1,366

2024

1,251

2025

447

2026

440

2027

373

Thereafter

290

Total undiscounted cash flows

$ 4,167

Less: present value discount

(606 )

Total lease liabilities

$ 3,561
Page 13

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Most of the Company's leases contain renewal options to continue the leases for another term equivalent to the original term, which are generally up to two years. The lease liabilities above include renewal terms that management has executed or is reasonably certain of renewing, which only included leases that would have expired in 2022. The Company's land lease for 361 hectares of property in Santander, Colombia expires August 31, 2024 and is recorded as a right of use asset in property, plant and equipment. There is an option to extend the lease for an additional five years, unless either the Company or lessor provide notice to terminate the lease at the end of the original term with six months' notice.

12. CAPITAL STOCK

Authorized and issued

The Company has an unlimited number of common shares, no par value, authorized.

The Company had the following significant common share transactions:

Six months ended June 30, 2022

FEBRUARY 2022 PAYMENT TO JUSTCBD OWNERS

As discussed in Note 8, the Company issued 9,500,000 common shares of the Company valued at $14.7 million, inclusive of a 15% fair value discount for the required six-month holding period of the shares, to the prior owners of JustCBD as part of the Company's acquisition of JustCBD in February 2022.

ACQUISITION OF NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

On January 18, 2022, the Company issued 100,000 common shares of the Company valued at $0.2 million to acquire the remaining 10% of the outstanding equity interests in Flora Beauty LLC from its minority shareholders. In addition to the common shares, the Company granted a stock option, exercisable for up to 50,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per share that expire five years from the date of the grant.

On January 31, 2022, the Company issued 30,282 common shares of the Company valued at $0.1 million to complete its acquisition of Breeze by acquiring the remaining 10% of the equity interests in Breeze from its minority shareholders.

OTHER OFFERINGS

In January 2022, the Company amended an agreement with a consultant pursuant to which the Company issued 111,112 common shares of the Company valued at $0.2 million and a stock option, exercisable for up to 83,333 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.25 per share that expire five years from the date of the grant.

On April 5, 2022, the Company issued 700,000 common shares of the Company valued at $1.3 million as part of a settlement agreement with Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") to resolve certain disputes arising under a prior underwriting agreement and engagement letter. In addition to the common shares, the Company paid Boustead $0.4 million.

SHARE REPURCHASE

On June 16, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had approved the repurchase of up to $5 million of its common shares. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, no shares were repurchased.

Any future repurchases will depend on factors such as market conditions, share price and other opportunities to invest capital for growth. From time to time when management does not possess material nonpublic information about the Company or its securities, the Company may enter a pre-defined plan with a broker to allow for the repurchase of shares at times when the Company ordinarily would not be active in the market due to internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Any such plans entered with our broker will be adopted in accordance with applicable securities laws such as the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

13. OPTIONS

In March of 2019, the Company adopted a stock option plan whereby it may grant options for the purchase of common shares to any director, consultant, employee or officer of the Company or its subsidiaries. The aggregate number of shares that may be issuable pursuant to options granted under the Company's stock option plan will not exceed 10% of the common shares of the Company outstanding (the "Shares") at the date of grant. The options are non-transferable and non-assignable and may be granted for a term not exceeding five years. The exercise price of the options will be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company at the time of grant, but if the Shares are traded on any stock exchange (the "Exchange"), the exercise price may not be less than the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange on the trading date immediately preceding the date of grant, subject to all applicable regulatory requirements. Stock option vesting terms are subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

Page 14

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Information relating to share options outstanding and exercisable as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

Number of options

Weighted average exercise price

Thousands

$

Balance, December 31, 2021

5,448 1.96

Granted

471 1.62

Exercised

(512 ) 0.15

Balance, June 30, 2022

5,407 2.09

Date of expiry

Options outstanding

Options exercisable

Exercise price

Grant date fair value vested

Remaining life in years

Thousands

Thousands

$

Thousands of Dollars

June 28, 2024

949

949

0.15

35

2.0

April 23, 2025

117

117

2.25

344

2.8

July 6, 2025

317

317

2.25

252

3.0

July 15, 2025

84

-

2.25

84

3.0

July 31, 2025

17

17

2.25

23

3.1

September 8, 2025

66

66

2.25

92

3.2

November 4, 2025

666

666

2.25

918

3.4

December 23, 2025

500

500

2.25

689

3.5

June 3, 2026

241

241

3.87

686

3.9

June 10, 2026

167

167

3.68

455

3.9

September 21, 2026

16

-

5.20

54

4.2

September 25, 2026

240

-

6.90

1,026

4.2

December 16, 2026

1,640

175

2.04

1,590

4.5

January 17, 2027

50

50

1.70

63

4.6

January 26, 2027

287

217

1.48

296

4.6

May 16, 2027

50

-

1.30

4

4.9

5,407

3,482

2.09

6,611

3.6

The fair value of stock options issued during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was determined at the time of issuance using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average inputs, assumptions and results:

Risk-free annual interest rate

1.75 %

Current stock price

$ 1.58

Expected annualized volatility

100 %

Expected life (years)

4.65

Expected annual dividend yield

0 %

Exercise price

$ 1.62

The total expense related to the options granted in the period ended June 30, 2022 was $2.9 million (2021 - $0.1 million). The options issued in 2022 vest one year following the date of grant if the award holder is still employed or engaged by the Company.

No stock options expired or were forfeited in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Page 15

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

14.WARRANTS

The following tables show warrants outstanding as at June 30, 2022:

Number of warrants

Weighted average exercise price

Thousands

Balance, December 31, 2021

8,746 $ 3.37

Exercised

(473 ) 0.49

Cancelled/Expired

(885 ) 3.00

Balance, June 30, 2022

7,388 $ 3.60

Date of expiry

Warrants outstanding

Exercise price

Grant date

fair value

Remaining life

in years

Thousands

$ Thousands of Dollars

July 23, 2021 - September 20, 2022

1,178 3.00 776 0.12

November 18, 2026

5,750 3.75 8,706 4.39

November 18, 2027

460 3.30 1,055 5.39
7,388 3.60 10,537 3.77

15.PROVISIONS, COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Provisions

The Company's current known provisions and contingent liabilities consist of termination benefits and legal disputes.

Thousands of United States dollars

Termination benefits

Legal disputes

Sales tax

Balance as at December 31, 2021

$ 352 $ 1,681 $ -

Acquired through business combinations

- - 982

Payments/settlements

(352 ) (1,681 ) -

Additional provisions

- - 407

Balance as at June 30, 2022

$ - $ - $ 1,389

The Sales tax provision relates to estimated amounts owed to certain jurisdictions in the Unites States for sales from the Company's JustCBD operations. The opening balance was acquired during the February 24, 2022 acquisition of JustCBD, with additional provision for estimated amounts due on sales subsequent to the acquisition. The ending balance is recorded within trade payables and accrued liabilities with current liabilities on the statement of financial position, and as a reduction of revenue on the statement of loss and comprehensive loss.

The Company records liabilities for legal proceedings in those instances where it can reasonably estimate the amount of the loss and where liability is probable. The Company is engaged from time-to-time in various legal proceedings and claims that have arisen in the ordinary course of business. The outcome of all the proceedings and claims against the Company is subject to future resolution, including the uncertainties of litigation. Based on information currently known to the Company and after consultation with outside legal counsel, management believes that the probable ultimate resolution of any such proceedings and claims, individually or in the aggregate, will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition of the Company, taken as a whole as at June 30, 2022.

On March 18, 2022, the Company received a letter from a law firm representing an undisclosed group of former pre-acquisition shareholders of VBI (the "VBI Shareholders") seeking to engage in settlement discussions on the basis that the Company was purportedly misleading in its intentions to engage in a capital raising transaction shortly after the completion of the VBI acquisition. We promptly responded in writing and denied the VBI Shareholders presentation of the facts and denied all allegations against the Company. We believe that any potential claims as alleged in the letter are without merit and we intend to defend vigorously against them in connection with any future potential legal proceedings. The VBI Shareholders have not commenced litigation against the Company and it is unknown whether the VBI Shareholders will do so and what their claims may be. The Company believes that an unfavorable settlement in this matter is remote, and, as such, has not accrued a liability as of June 30, 2022.

Page 16

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

On June 21, 2022, an action was brought against the Company in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by Gerardo Andres Garcia Mendez claiming that the Company is obligated to issue 3.0 million (pre-one-for three reverse stock split) common shares to him for a purchase price of $0.05 per share. Mr. Mendez claims he is entitled to such shares as a result of alleged consulting services he performed in 2019. The Company disputes his claims and intends to vigorously defend against this action. The Company believes that an unfavorable settlement in this matter is remote, and, as such, has not accrued a liability as of June 30, 2022.

In connection with the Company's acquisition of JustCBD, the former owners of JustCBD agreed to fully indemnify the Company against any losses which may arise out of certain pre-existing litigation against JustCBD (including all matters disclosed below) as well as litigation which may be brought in the future against JustCBD and pertaining to the period prior to the acquisition. Since these matters are fully indemnified, the Company has not accrued any liability with respect to these claims. As of the date hereof, the following actions are pending against JustCBD:

Erin Gilbert et al. vs. Just CBD LLC, et al., Case No. 062019CA020275AXXXCE. This matter involves allegations that JustCBD sold a defective Just CBD mango Vape Cartridge which is alleged to have caused Plaintiff, Erin Gilbert, to suffer personal injuries. The claims asserted against JustCBD include: (1) strict liability design defect; (2) negligent design; (3) strict liability manufacturing defect; (4) negligent manufacturing; (5) warning defects; and (6) loss of consortium. The same allegations were asserted against seven (7) other defendants, including two (2) manufacturers of the actual vape cartridge. To date, JustCBD has vigorously defended the case and the case is in the discovery phase. Currently, this matter is scheduled for trial to commence on September 19, 2022 but it is likely the trial will be continued pending further discovery.

William Braley vs. Just Brands USA, Inc., Just Brands FL, LLC, and SSGI Financial Services, Inc., Case No. 21-cv-06812, Northern District of Illinois. This matter involves allegations that the Defendants falsely and deceptively marketed cannabidiol infused gummies as not containing Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). Plaintiff asserts he has suffered damages because after ingesting the gummies he failed an employment related drug test. JustCBD disputes these claims. At this time, JustCBD has filed a motion to dismiss the RICO portion of the complaint and answered and asserted affirmative defenses to the Consumer Protection claims.

Management contracts

The Company is party to certain management contracts. As at June 30, 2022, these contracts require payments totaling approximately $2.3 million to be made upon the occurrence of a change in control to the officers of the Company. The Company is also committed to payments to certain individuals upon termination of approximately $1.9 million pursuant to the terms of these contracts. As a triggering event has not taken place, these amounts have not been recorded in these consolidated financial statements.

16. INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying the income (loss) before income taxes for the interim period for each significant jurisdiction by management's best estimate of the annual income tax rate expected for the full fiscal year for each significant jurisdiction.

There was no current or deferred income tax expense recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company's effective income tax rate of nil% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is different than the statutory rate primarily due to the nonrecognition of deferred tax assets related to net operating losses.

17. LOSS PER SHARE

The following securities were not included in the computation of diluted shares outstanding because the effect would be anti-dilutive as the Company has a net loss for each period presented:

Thousands of securities

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Stock options (Note 13)

5,407 4,202

Warrants (Note 14)

7,388 9,295

JustCBD potential additional shares to settle contingent consideration (Note 8)

13,141 -

Total anti-dilutive

25,936 13,497
Page 17

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

18. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

Key management personnel compensation

In addition to their contracted fees, directors and officers also participate in the Company's stock option program. Certain executive officers are subject to termination notices of 24 to 36 months and change of control payments (Note 15). Key management personnel compensation is comprised of the following:

Thousands of United States dollars

Six months ended June 30, 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Directors' and officers' compensation

$ 816 $ 736

Share-based payments

197 1,748
$ 1,013 $ 2,484

The Company defines key management personnel as those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the activities of the Company directly or indirectly, and was determined to be executive officers and directors (executive and non-executive) of the Company. The remuneration of directors and key executives is determined by the Board of Directors of the Company having regard to the performance of individuals and market trends.

As at June 30, 2022, $0.0 million of the above directors' and officers' compensation was included in the trade payables and accrued liabilities (December 31, 2021 - $0.1 million). These amounts are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand. The share-based payments amount above for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes 333,333 common shares to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, valued at $1.7 million, that were recorded to equity as share issuance costs as payment related to services provided during the Company's initial public offering process.

Related party transactions

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred expenses for consulting, rent and promotion services totaling less than $0.1 million (June 30, 2021 - $0.1 million) from 2227929 Ontario Inc., an entity affiliated with a former director, and expenses for consulting in the amount of $0.3 million (June 30, 2021 - $0.1 million) total from Forbes and Manhattan Inc and 2051580 Ontario Corp., two entities affiliated with a former director. As at June 30, 2022, $0 (December 31, 2021 - $6,000) was owed to 2227929 Ontario Inc., $11,000 (December 31, 2021 - $11,000) was owed to Forbes and Manhattan Inc. and $0 was owed to 2051580 Ontario Corp. These amounts were included in trade payables and accrued liabilities, and are unsecured, non-interest bearing and due on demand. Fred Leigh is a former director of the Company and is also a director and officer of 2227929 Ontario Inc. Stan Bharti is a former director and former Chairman of the Company and is also a director of Forbes and Manhattan Inc.

19. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGMENT

Environmental

The Company's growth and development activities are subject to laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment. These laws and regulations are continually changing and generally becoming more restrictive. The Company believes its operations are materially in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company has made, and expects to make in the future, expenditures to comply with such laws and regulations.

Fair value

The Company's financial instruments measured at amortized cost as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consist of cash, restricted cash, trade and amounts receivable, loans receivable, trade payables and accrued liabilities, lease liabilities, and debt and loans payable. The amounts reflected in the consolidated statements of financial position approximate fair value due to the short-term maturity of these instruments.

Financial instruments recorded at the reporting date at fair value are classified into one of three levels based upon the fair value hierarchy. Items are categorized based on inputs used to derive fair value based on:

Level 1 - quoted prices that are unadjusted in active markets for identical assets or liabilities

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable for the asset/liability either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 - inputs for the instruments are not based on any observable market data.

The Company's long-term investments require significant unobservable inputs and as discussed at Note 7, are measured at FVPL and as a Level 3 fair value financial instrument within the fair value hierarchy as at June 30, 2022. As discussed in Note 8, the Company's other long-term liabilities consist of the estimated fair value of contingent purchase consideration from the acquisition of JustCBD in February 2022. The amount is measured at FVPL as a Level 2 fair value financial instrument within the fair value hierarchy as at June 30, 2022. As valuations of the investments and other long-term liabilities for which market quotations are not readily available are inherently uncertain, may fluctuate within short periods of time and are based on estimates, determination of fair value may differ materially from the values that would have resulted if a ready market existed for the investments. Such changes may have a significant impact on the Company's financial condition or operating results.

Page 18

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Risk management overview

The Company has exposure to credit, liquidity and market risks from its use of financial instruments. This note provides information about the Company's exposure to each of these risks, the Company's objectives, policies and processes for measuring and managing risk. Further quantitative disclosures are included throughout these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Company if a counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations and arises principally from the Company's trade and other receivables, loans receivable and cash held with banks and other financial intermediaries.

The carrying amount of the cash, restricted cash, trade and amounts receivables and loan receivable represents the maximum credit exposure as presented in the statement of financial position.

The Company has assessed that there has been no significant increase in credit risk of the loans receivable from initial recognition based on the financial position of the borrowers, and the regulatory and economic environment of the borrowers. As a result, the loss allowance recognized during the period was limited to twelve months expected credit losses. Based on historical information, and adjusted for forward-looking expectations, the Company has assessed an insignificant loss allowance on the loans' receivable and advances as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The Company provides credit to certain customers in the normal course of business and has established credit evaluation and monitoring processes to mitigate credit risk. Credit risk for customers is assessed on a case-by-case basis and an allowance for specific expected credit losses is recorded where required, in addition to an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses for the portfolio of accounts receivable. See credit risk analysis for trade receivables at Note 3.

The Company held cash and restricted cash of $10.3 million and $37.6 million as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, of which, $10.1 million and $37.4 million, respectively, was held with large financial institutions and national central banks. The remaining $0.2 million cash amounts for both periods are held with financial intermediaries in Colombia and the United States. The Company has assessed no significant increase in credit risk from initial recognition based on the availability of funds, and the regulatory and economic environment of the financial intermediary. As a result, the loss allowance recognized during the period was limited to twelve months of expected credit losses. Based on historical information, and adjusted for forward-looking expectations, the Company has assessed an insignificant loss allowance on these cash and restricted cash balances as at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market conditions, such as commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, and interest rates, will affect the Company's net income or the value of financial instruments. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control market risk exposures within acceptable limits, while maximizing the Company's returns.

Foreign currency exchange rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows will fluctuate due to changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company does not currently use foreign exchange contracts to hedge its exposure to currency rate risk as management has determined that this risk is not significant. As such, the Company's financial position and financial results may be adversely affected by the unfavorable fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

As at June 30, 2022, the Company had the following monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies:

CAD

COP

GBP

EUR

CHF

Thousands of foreign currencies

Cash

862 1,673,360 22 1,605 -

Amounts receivable

- 12,946,301 174 - -

Loans receivable

- - - - 250

Trade payables

(152 ) (8,285,897 ) (23 ) (5 ) -

Accrued liabilities

(175 ) (960,040 ) (16 ) - -

Lease liability

- (2,166,163 ) (27 ) - -

Long term debt

- (40,405 ) - - -

Net carrying value

535 3,167,156 130 1,600 250
Page 19

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

As at December 31, 2021, the Company had the following monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies:

CAD

COP

EUR

CHF

Thousands of foreign currencies

Cash

1,393 4,451,775 896 -

Amounts receivable

72 15,775,755 - -

Loans receivable

- - - 250

Trade payables

(40 ) (5,398,068 ) - -

Accrued liabilities

(589 ) (2,120,869 ) - -

Lease liability

- (1,690,797 ) - -

Long term debt

- (72,963 ) - -

Net carrying value

836 10,944,833 896 250

Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in Canadian dollars, Colombian pesos, British pounds, Euros and Swiss Francs are subject to foreign currency risk. The Company has estimated that as at June 30, 2022, the effect of a 10% increase or decrease in Canadian dollars, Colombian pesos, British pounds, Euros and Swiss Francs ("CHF") against the Unites States dollar on financial assets and liabilities would result in an increase or decrease of approximately $0.3 million (December 31, 2021 - $0.5 million) to net loss and comprehensive loss.

The Company calculates this sensitivity analysis based on the net financial assets denominated in each currency using the June 30, 2022 exchange rate, then changing the rate by 10%. Management determined 10% is a 'reasonably possible' change in foreign currency rates by considering the approximate change in rates in the prior twelve months.

It is management's opinion that the Company is not subject to significant commodity or interest rate risk.

Management considers concentration risk with counterparties considering the level of purchases and sales of its business segments (Note 21). Several of the Company's business units purchase substantially all their inventory or materials from a single supplier.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with its financial liabilities. The Company's financial liabilities consist of trade payables and accrued liabilities, loans payable and debt, and lease liabilities as presented on the statement of financial position. The Company had cash and restricted cash as presented on the statement of financial position. The Company has no available credit lines of facilities to draw borrowings from should additional liquidity be needed. The Company's policy is to review liquidity resources and ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet financial obligations as they become due. Further, the Company's management is responsible for ensuring funds exist and are readily accessible to support business opportunities as they arise.

Trade payables and accrued liabilities consist of invoices payable to trade suppliers for administration and professional expenditures. The Company processes invoices within a normal payment period. Trade payables have contractual maturities of less than 90 days. Some suppliers of materials and inventory require full prepayment from the Company prior to providing such goods to the Company. See schedule of future lease commitments at Note 11.

The Company's long-term investments in equity of other entities are not publicly traded and there is not an active market to sell the investments for cash.

Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19")

The Company's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. The Company cannot accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on its operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations with the Company, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect the Company's operations and ability to finance its operations.

Page 20

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

20. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company considers the aggregate of its common shares, options, warrants and borrowings as capital. The Company's capital management objective is to ensure sufficient resources are available to meet day to day operating requirements and to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern to provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other shareholders.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had negative cash from operations and the main source of cash flow was generated from 2021 and prior financing activities. Potential business activities are appropriately evaluated by senior management and a formal review and approval process has been established by the Board of Directors. The Company may enter new financing arrangements to meet its objectives for managing capital until the Company's operating cash flows are sufficient to cover its operational requirements. The Company's capital management objectives were being met in 2022 primarily from the use of existing cash balances from 2021 and prior issuances of common shares and warrants and generating increasing revenue in 2022 from the Company's reportable segments as presented in Note 21.

The Company's officers and senior management take full responsibility for managing the Company's capital and do so through quarterly meetings and regular review of financial information. The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing this process.

The Company is not subject to any external capital requirements. As discussed in Note 12, on June 16, 2022, the Company announced that it plans to repurchase up to $5 million of its common shares.

21. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company is engaged in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products through its Colombia Cosechemos subsidiary. The Company's other businesses are run through its other Colombia and United States subsidiaries. Management has defined the reportable segments of the Company based on this internal business unit reporting, which is by major product line, and aggregates similar businesses into the Consumer Products segment below. The Corporate segment reflects balances and expenses that do not directly influence business unit operations and includes the Company's long-term investments. The Corporate segment revenue includes the license of intellectual property.

The following tables show information regarding the Company's segments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. The 2022 segments were updated to reflect the acquisition of JustCBD (Note 8) with High Roller Private Label LLC operations assigned to the Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals segment, and Just Brands LLC assigned to the Consumer Products segment.

Thousands of United States dollars

Cannabis growth and derivative production

Consumer products

Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals

Beverage and food

Corporate and Eliminations

Total

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

Revenue

$ 3 $ 13,603 $ 3,708 $ 252 $ (2,649 ) $ 14,917

Gross profit

47 4,304 2,096 99 - 6,546

Net (loss) income

(715 ) (19,420 ) 317 (462 ) (12,436 ) (32,716 )

For the six months ended June 30, 2021

Revenue

$ - $ 286 $ 1,629 $ 310 $ (107 ) $ 2,118

Gross profit

- 173 752 87 - 1,012

Net (loss) income

(428 ) (857 ) 50 (64 ) (3,839 ) (5,138 )

Page 21

Flora Growth Corp.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(United States dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Geographical information:

Thousands of United States dollars

Colombia

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Total

Non-current assets at June 30, 2022

$ 5,320 $ 42,351 $ 1,533 $ 2,708 $ 51,912

Total liabilities at June 30, 2022

2,732 9,290 4,496 81 16,599

Non-current assets at December 31, 2021

$ 4,042 $ 29,650 $ 3,844 $ - $ 37,536

Total liabilities at December 31, 2021

2,359 3,106 3,073 - 8,538

Six months ended June 30, 2022

Net revenue

$ 1,631 $ 12,887 $ - $ 399 $ 14,917

Gross profit

999 5,471 - 76 6,546

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net revenue

$ 2,069 $ 49 $ - $ - $ 2,118

Gross profit

1,009 3 - - 1,012

In 2022, the Company did not have sales to a single customer exceeding 10% of its consolidated revenue.

22. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

OTHER

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, a total of 266 warrants were exercised in exchange 266 common shares and a total of 798,602 warrants expired. Since June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 366,645 of its common shares under its previously announced share repurchase plan for $250,000.

On July 5, 2022, the Company's shareholders approved the 2022 Flora Growth Incentive Compensation Plan. Pursuant to this plan, the Company has reserved 6 million of its common shares for potential issuance to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Effective July 5, 2022, no further stock options may be issued under the Company's 2019 stock option plan.

Page 22

