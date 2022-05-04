Log in
    FLGC   CA3397641026

FLORA GROWTH CORP.

(FLGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.590 USD   +1.27%
07:08aFlora Growth's MIND Naturals Launches New Skincare Line Ahead of Luxury Brand Conference in NYC
BU
04/29Flora Growth CEO, CSO Featured Speakers at Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York
BU
04/28Flora Growth Streamlines Its Global Supply Chain With First-Ever Sourcing of Company's CBD Into Market-Ready Products
BU
Flora Growth's MIND Naturals Launches New Skincare Line Ahead of Luxury Brand Conference in NYC

05/04/2022 | 07:08am EDT
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today the launch of a new skincare line under its brand, MIND Naturals (“Mind”), ahead of the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) in New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005194/en/

Inspired by its Colombian roots, the second most biodiverse region globally, Mind leverages superfruits and nutrients native to Colombia for its new non-CBD line of skincare products. The Roots Collection includes facial cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, masks, serums, toners, and mists, all made with paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, and cruelty-free natural ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly plant or sugarcane-based containers.

A highlight of the new line is Mind’s Cacay Oil + Avocado Butter moisturizer, which was recognized as a finalist in the category Natural & Organic at the 2022 Cosmoprof Bologna show in Italy in April 2022. In September 2021, Mind was also recognized as a trendsetting brand at the 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas, with their CBD Rich Moisturizer winning the CosmoTrend award for sustainable packaging.

“This is a very exciting launch from MIND Naturals and Flora - the US skincare market alone presents a unique opportunity for growing all-natural skincare brands, with annual revenue of approximately $17.6 billion,“ Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan said. “Consumers of every age, ethnic background and gender can benefit from investing in skincare, and a clean skincare regimen is key to balance and wellness. We look forward to sharing these new Mind products with attendees at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York.”

Mind will be exhibiting both the Roots and CBD collections for attendees to sample at the upcoming Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference from May 5-6 in New York City. LMCC is the first B2B trade event of its kind connecting premium CBD, hemp and cannabis brands — and their founders — to top mainstream retailers, global media, leading dispensaries, and investors with a keen focus on health, beauty and wellness. The MIND team will also be offering experiences, including hand massages and product giveaways throughout the conference. Flora will be showcasing their consumer brands, JustCBD, Vessel, and Stardog Loungewear, at the conference as well.

Flora intends to schedule meetings with interested media and potential partners to discuss MIND Naturals’ new Roots Collection and the importance of natural ingredient skincare.

About Flora Growth Corp.
Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that is designed to deliver one of the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social [media] for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: expected future revenue, the proposed acquisition of Vessel; Vessel’s financial performance; our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
