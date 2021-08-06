Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flora Growth Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLGC   CA3397641026

FLORA GROWTH CORP.

(FLGC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/06 03:37:03 pm
12.935 USD   +12.87%
02:31pFLORA GROWTH : to Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call on August 19, 2021 After Market Close
BU
08/05FLORA GROWTH : Surges Amid Heavy Volume
MT
08/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flora Growth : to Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call on August 19, 2021 After Market Close

08/06/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will host its first half 2021 earnings call via webcast on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of its first half 2021 financial results.

During the webcast, management will deliver financial results, operational updates, and provide comments on recent growth and M&A initiatives announced in the period since the Company listed its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 11th, 2021. Following the presentation, Flora will offer analysts, media, and investors the opportunity to ask questions in a question-and-answer session.

Live Audio Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Online Participant Link:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146246

Reply Dial-in:
Canada/USA: 1-844-512-2921
International Toll: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Access Code: 13722364

Available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, until September 3rd, 2021.

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours. If any member of the investment community needs access to a phone dial-in, please email flora@cmwmedia.com and one will be provided.

Our latest investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FLORA GROWTH CORP.
02:31pFLORA GROWTH : to Hold First Half 2021 Earnings Call on August 19, 2021 After Ma..
BU
08/05FLORA GROWTH : Surges Amid Heavy Volume
MT
08/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/29FLORA GROWTH : Executes International Sales Agreement to Enter Australian Medica..
BU
07/29Flora Growth Corp. Executes International Sales Agreement to Enter Australian..
CI
07/27FLORA GROWTH : to Partner with Avaria to Distribute Award-Winning Pain Cream Bra..
BU
07/27Flora Growth Corp Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Form Joint Venture wi..
CI
07/26ARGUS RESEARCH INITIATES EQUITY RESE : Flgc)
PR
07/26FLORA GROWTH : Applauds Update to Colombian Cannabis Regulations that Substantia..
BU
07/26FLORA GROWTH : Announces Warrant Extensions (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLORA GROWTH CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,71 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -229x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 48,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart FLORA GROWTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Flora Growth Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLORA GROWTH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,46 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Merchan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Leiderman Chief Financial Officer
Bernard R. Wilson Executive Chairman
Stanley Bharti Director
Beverly J. Richardson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLORA GROWTH CORP.0.00%482
AYR WELLNESS INC.22.31%1 752
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-22.77%1 745
CANSORTIUM INC.11.84%243
RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.26.32%170
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-31.49%110