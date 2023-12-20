Florence One Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023

Florence One Capital Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.000564 million compared to CAD 0.17985 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.015659 million compared to CAD 0.235849 million a year ago.