Florentaise specializes in the manufacture and marketing of growing media and plant nutrition and protection products for professionals and individuals. The group notably offers potting soils, organic amendments and mulches sold under the brands Silence, ça pousse !, Vive le Végétal, Terre & Nature, Terre au Naturel, Terre D'or, Mon Jardin en Ville, Fertil, Terre & Nature Pro and Florentaise Pro. The products are marketed to garden centers, DIY stores, large and medium-sized food stores, professional distributors, horticulturists, nurserymen, market gardeners, communities and landscapers. At the end of June 2022, Florentaise has 17 production sites located in France (9), Europe (4), India (2) and China (2). France accounts for 82.4% of net sales.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals