Certain Shares of SAS Florentaise are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 360 days starting from 5-APR-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.

Details:
Company's lock-up agreement is 180 days. Lock-up agreement is 360 calendar days for Floreasy (holding company of the Company controlled by Jean-Pascal Chupin).