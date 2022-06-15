Florin Mining Investment : NTA 31 May 2022

15 June 2022
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED Release
FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
UNAUDITED NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING AS AT 31 MAY 2022
Please find below information on the net tangible asset (NTA) backing for Florin Mining Investment Company Limited (FMI):
|
NTA per ordinary share as at 31 May 2022
|
21.4
Monthly performance
|
2022
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June3
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec2
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
20.7
|
20.9
|
22.2
|
22.1
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
19.1
|
19.1
|
18.5
|
19.4
|
20.1
|
19.6
|
20.2
|
19.5
|
19.6
|
20.3
|
20.3
|
21.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
16.3
|
14.8
|
12.0
|
14.6
|
15.9
|
15.9
|
16.9
|
17.2
|
17.1
|
17.0
|
17.8
|
19.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
14.4
|
14.8
|
14.8
|
14.5
|
14.7
|
15.5
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
16.7
|
16.2
|
15.6
|
16.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
14.2
|
13.9
|
13.7
|
14.3
|
14.5
|
14.6
|
14.5
|
14.2
|
14.5
|
13.9
|
13.4
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
12.7
|
12.8
|
12.6
|
12.5
|
12.2
|
12.1
|
12.2
|
12.6
|
12.4
|
13.2
|
13.8
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
8.8
|
9.9
|
10.2
|
11.0
|
11.1
|
11.9
|
12.6
|
12.2
|
12.8
|
12.6
|
12.4
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June1
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
12.9
|
13.1
|
12.9
|
13.2
|
13.3
|
10.3
|
9.9
|
9.5
|
9.4
|
10.1
|
9.2
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
Jan1
|
Feb1
|
Mar1
|
Apr1
|
May1
|
June3
|
Jul1
|
Aug1
|
Sep1
|
Oct1
|
Nov1
|
Dec1
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NTA
|
13.9
|
14.0
|
14.1
|
13.8
|
13.5
|
13.6
|
14.5
|
14.3
|
13.5
|
13.0
|
12.4
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
NTA figures are unaudited.
-
NTA figures for the periods ended December are calculated upon the reviewed financial statements.
-
NTA figures for the periods ended June are calculated upon the audited financial statements.
-
Dividends are included in respect of the month they were paid and are fully franked
-
For the purpose of calculating the above figures, the Australian Equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (AIFRS) have been applied (other than for the NTA calculations prior to the introduction of AIFRS where Australian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (AGAAP) have been used).
Florin Mining Investment Company Limited ABN 60 111 170 882
|
10 Murray Street, Hamilton NSW 2303
|
PO Box 413, Hamilton NSW 2303
|
Telephone 02 4920 2877
|
Facsimile 02 4920 2878
|
Email Address: mail@florin.com.au
|
Web page: www.florin.com.au
Disclaimer
FMI - Florin Mining Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.