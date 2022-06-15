Log in
    FMI   AU000000FMI0

FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(FMI)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-03-30
0.1300 AUD   -.--%
12:03aFLORIN MINING INVESTMENT : NTA 31 May 2022
PU
03/31FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Steven Pritchard
PU
03/22FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT : NTA 28 February 2022
PU
Florin Mining Investment : NTA 31 May 2022

06/15/2022 | 12:03am EDT
15 June 2022

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED Release

FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING AS AT 31 MAY 2022

Please find below information on the net tangible asset (NTA) backing for Florin Mining Investment Company Limited (FMI):

NTA per ordinary share as at 31 May 2022

21.4

Monthly performance

2022

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June3

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec2

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

20.7

20.9

22.2

22.1

21.4

Dividend

2021

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

19.1

19.1

18.5

19.4

20.1

19.6

20.2

19.5

19.6

20.3

20.3

21.3

Dividend

2020

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

16.3

14.8

12.0

14.6

15.9

15.9

16.9

17.2

17.1

17.0

17.8

19.0

Dividend

2019

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

14.4

14.8

14.8

14.5

14.7

15.5

16.2

16.0

16.7

16.2

15.6

16.2

Dividend

2018

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

14.2

13.9

13.7

14.3

14.5

14.6

14.5

14.2

14.5

13.9

13.4

13.6

Dividend

2017

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

12.7

12.8

12.6

12.5

12.2

12.1

12.2

12.6

12.4

13.2

13.8

14.3

Dividend

2016

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

8.8

9.9

10.2

11.0

11.1

11.9

12.6

12.2

12.8

12.6

12.4

12.4

Dividend

2015

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June1

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

12.9

13.1

12.9

13.2

13.3

10.3

9.9

9.5

9.4

10.1

9.2

9.1

Dividend

2014

Jan1

Feb1

Mar1

Apr1

May1

June3

Jul1

Aug1

Sep1

Oct1

Nov1

Dec1

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

cents

NTA

13.9

14.0

14.1

13.8

13.5

13.6

14.5

14.3

13.5

13.0

12.4

12.4

Dividend

  1. NTA figures are unaudited.
  2. NTA figures for the periods ended December are calculated upon the reviewed financial statements.
  3. NTA figures for the periods ended June are calculated upon the audited financial statements.
  4. Dividends are included in respect of the month they were paid and are fully franked
  5. For the purpose of calculating the above figures, the Australian Equivalents to International Financial Reporting Standards (AIFRS) have been applied (other than for the NTA calculations prior to the introduction of AIFRS where Australian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (AGAAP) have been used).

Florin Mining Investment Company Limited ABN 60 111 170 882

10 Murray Street, Hamilton NSW 2303

PO Box 413, Hamilton NSW 2303

Telephone 02 4920 2877

Facsimile 02 4920 2878

Email Address: mail@florin.com.au

Web page: www.florin.com.au

Disclaimer

FMI - Florin Mining Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,35 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 0,36 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net cash 2021 0,65 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,21 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Shane Pritchard Chairman
Enzo Pirillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLORIN MINING INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.00%2
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC10.53%4 359
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-8.64%1 693
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-30.35%57