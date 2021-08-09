Flotek Industries : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced second quarter results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Two of our most significant customers changed ownership on accelerated timelines in the second quarter, and both buyers suspended our forecasted business immediately following their closings. Excluding these events, customer growth and diversification was strong, with a 26% sequential increase of new customers in our energy chemistry technologies business. Additionally, our Data Analytics segment improved slightly, experiencing the third sequential improvement in sales and representing our highest performing quarter since our acquisition of JP3 last year."

"We remain focused on engaging with the industry to demonstrate the strategic benefits of our green chemistry solutions to support their ESG and operational goals. We are encouraged by the increased interest we are seeing in our value proposition; and to further accelerate these efforts, we have structurally realigned to reallocate resources to expand our sales team. This will support our strategy to diversify our customer base and expand our channels-to-market across the energy life cycle. Additionally, we are pleased that we have secured our first international sale for JP3 with a supermajor energy company in Southeast Asia, measuring hydrocarbons in their offshore operations – an exciting new frontier for our technologies."

"We also continued to improve our liquidity, supported by recent actions. We have completed a lease agreement for our Waller facility with Resolute Oil, converting it into a more marketable, income-generating property. Further, we are pleased we have attained full forgiveness of our JP3 PPP loan. Additionally, we are exploring a number of credit-enhancing options, including an asset-based line of credit."

Second Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated Revenues: Flotek generated second quarter 2021 consolidated revenue of $9.2 million , up 3.4% from $8.9 million in the second quarter 2020, and was down 22.0% versus $11.8 million in the first quarter 2021. The sequential decline in sales was driven by the loss of revenue associated with two major energy customers through M&A activity. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by the acquisition of JP3 in May 2020 .

Flotek generated second quarter 2021 consolidated revenue of , up 3.4% from in the second quarter 2020, and was down 22.0% versus in the first quarter 2021. The sequential decline in sales was driven by the loss of revenue associated with two major energy customers through M&A activity. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by the acquisition of JP3 in . Consolidated Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $12.1 million in the second quarter 2021, a 12.3% decline from $13.8 million in the first quarter 2021 driven by a continued reduction in costs of sales, as well as lowering operating expenses. Year over year, consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) rose 4.1% and were flat as a percentage of revenue.

Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were in the second quarter 2021, a 12.3% decline from in the first quarter 2021 driven by a continued reduction in costs of sales, as well as lowering operating expenses. Year over year, consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) rose 4.1% and were flat as a percentage of revenue. Corporate General & Administrative Expenses (CG&A): Corporate general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.9 million , compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The declines were primarily driven by lower personnel costs and the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") recorded in the second quarter.

Corporate general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were , compared to for the second quarter of 2020 and for the first quarter of 2021. The declines were primarily driven by lower personnel costs and the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") recorded in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was a loss of $6.7 million , slightly higher than the $6.5 million loss in the first quarter of 2021 and flat with the loss of $6.7 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was a loss of , slightly higher than the loss in the first quarter of 2021 and flat with the loss of last year. Net Loss: The Company reported a net loss for the second quarter 2021 of $6.5 million , or a loss of $0.09 per basic/diluted share, an improvement over the net loss in the second quarter 2020 of $9.6 million , or a loss of $0.14 per basic/diluted share. Net loss for the second quarter 2021 improved compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2021 of $8.3 million , or a loss of $0.12 per basic/diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $27.8 million which were impacted by operating losses and partially offset by the ERC taken in the quarter. Flotek also had a combined $4.8 million of loans outstanding pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") related to the "Cares Act." In the second quarter 2021, JP3 was given full forgiveness of its $881,000 loan, and recently, Flotek filed for forgiveness of its PPP loan. The Company has also completed a term sheet for an asset-based line of credit.

Chemistry Technologies Segment: Energy Chemistries and Professional Chemistries

In the second quarter 2021, sales in the Chemistry Technologies segment declined 3.4% year-over-year to $7.7 million. The decrease was primarily a result of the loss of sales from two energy customers impacted by M&A activity in the second quarter. Professional Chemistries improved sequentially driven by sales of degreasers and disinfectants.

Highlights from the quarter include:

Entered into a multi-year lease agreement with Resolute Oil, a leader in high-quality white mineral oil. The agreement will generate other income while offsetting costs for Flotek and will allow Resolute to utilize the Company's chemical blending facility in Waller, Texas to manufacture and globally distribute USP-NF-grade white mineral oil. Additionally, the collaboration between Flotek and Resolute will enable the companies to leverage their expertise in adjacent market verticals for mutual benefit. The agreement includes options to renew until 2036.

to manufacture and globally distribute USP-NF-grade white mineral oil. Additionally, the collaboration between Flotek and Resolute will enable the companies to leverage their expertise in adjacent market verticals for mutual benefit. The agreement includes options to renew until 2036. In support of the Company's efforts to accelerate its ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) solutions for domestic and international E&P operators and service companies across the energy life cycle, Flotek realigned and reallocated resources to build out its sales and marketing talent. The reallocation will result in a net, annualized cost savings of more than $1 million in salaries and benefits, while doubling the headcount in the sales force.

in salaries and benefits, while doubling the headcount in the sales force. Following a successful field trial for a customer in the Permian Basin, the customer expanded its green, reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to new unconventional basins and technology applications.

Secured multiple remediation treatment applications of its Complex nano-fluid ® technologies, the Company's bio-based, high-performance chemistry built upon non-toxic, plant-based solvents. The technology is enabling Flotek's customers to cost effectively remove the use of BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) and other harmful solvents thus reducing the environmental risk of their remediation and production programs.

technologies, the Company's bio-based, high-performance chemistry built upon non-toxic, plant-based solvents. The technology is enabling Flotek's customers to cost effectively remove the use of BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) and other harmful solvents thus reducing the environmental risk of their remediation and production programs. Following its strategic focus to rebuild its indirect sales channel relationships, the Company grew its customer base and domestic revenue associated with service companies by 58% and 68%, respectively, over Q1 2021.

Partnered with a major customer to begin an ESG scorecard assessment of their chemistry usage, identifying new opportunities to support their ESG goals.

Increased sales in the Professional Chemistries business, driven by strength in janitorial disinfectants and cleaning products, as well as establishing new contractual relationships with leading large-scale distributors and redistributors.

Data Analytics Segment

In the second quarter 2021, Data Analytics' ("JP3") sales were flat with first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 revenue was driven by the addition of new customers and new purchases by existing customers. Flotek acquired JP3 in May 2020, and as a result full quarter year-over-year results are not available for comparison. Highlights include:



In the second quarter 2021, JP3 completed the specifications and manufacturing of the international Verax analyzer prototype.

JP3 is currently undergoing the extensive process to secure the approvals from multiple international certifying bodies to ready the equipment for deployment.

JP3 received its first international purchase order supporting a supermajor energy company in Southeast Asia . This order also represents JP3's first offshore deployment, expanding both its application use cases and geographical footprint.

. This order also represents JP3's first offshore deployment, expanding both its application use cases and geographical footprint. International pilot programs that began in the first quarter remain on-track.

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data)









June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,781

$ 38,660 Restricted cash 40

664 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,329





and $1,316 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,713

11,764 Inventories, net 11,499

11,837 Income taxes receivable 71

403 Other current assets 3,255

3,127 Assets held for sale 546

— Total current assets 52,905

66,455 Property and equipment, net 8,017

9,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,162

2,320 Goodwill 8,092

8,092 Deferred tax assets, net 213

223 Other long-term assets 29

33 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,418

$ 86,210 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,587

$ 5,787 Accrued liabilities 17,221

18,275 Income taxes payable 39

21 Interest payable 58

34 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 589

636 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 55

60 Current portion of long-term debt 4,788

4,048 Total current liabilities 29,337

28,861 Deferred revenue, long-term 104

117 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,011

8,348 Long-term finance lease liabilities 72

96 Long-term debt 0

1,617 TOTAL LIABILITIES 37,524

39,039 Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued





and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 79,606,743





shares issued and 70,152,591 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021;





78,669,414 shares issued and 73,088,494 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 8

8 Additional paid-in capital 361,424

359,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13

(19) Accumulated deficit (293,534)

(278,688) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,627,646 and 5,580,920 shares at June 30, 2021





and December 31, 2020, respectively (34,017)

(33,851) Total stockholders' equity 33,894

47,171 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 71,418

$ 86,210

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2020



















Revenue $ 9,165

$ 8,880

$ 11,770

$ 20,935

$ 28,296 Costs and expenses:

















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 12,110

11,632

13,801

25,911

34,473 Corporate general and administrative 2,868

5,395

4,361

7,229

9,888 Depreciation and amortization 253

468

307

560

2,659 Research and development 1,466

1,638

1,542

3,008

4,193 Loss (gain) on disposal of long-lived assets (71)

(22)

2

(69)

(55) Impairment of fixed, long-lived and intangible assets -

-

-

-

57,454 Total costs and expenses 16,626

19,111

20,013

36,639

108,612 Loss from operations (7,461)

(10,231)

(8,243)

(15,704)

(80,316) Other (expense) income:

















Payment Protection Program forgiveness 881

-

-

881

- Gain on lease termination -

576

-

-

576 Interest expense (17)

(16)

(18)

(35)

(20) Other (expense) income, net 72

78

(32)

39

31 Total other (expense) income, net 936

638

(51)

885

587 Loss before income taxes (6,525)

(9,593)

(8,294)

(14,819)

(79,729) Income tax (expense) benefit (21)

32

(6)

(27)

6,201 Net loss (6,546)

(9,561)

(8,300)

(14,846)

(73,528)



















Loss per common share:

















Basic $ (0.09)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.22)

$ (1.17) Diluted $ (0.09)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.22)

$ (1.17)



















Weighted average common shares:

















Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted loss per common share 69,531

66,035

68,447

69,001

62,828

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)











Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (14,846)

$ (73,528)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Change in fair value of contingent consideration (302)

-

Depreciation and amortization 560

2,659

Provision for doubtful accounts (1)

474

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 580

529

Impairment of right-of-use assets -

7,434

Impairment of fixed assets -

30,178

Impairment of intangible assets -

19,842

Gain on sale of assets (69)

(631)

Non-cash lease expense 163

242

Stock compensation expense 1,750

1,521

Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 10

(105)

PPP loan forgiveness (881)

-

Changes in current assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net 1,995

7,252

Inventories, net (222)

6,418

Income taxes receivable 207

(6,351)

Other current assets (672)

1,715

Other long-term assets 541

-

Accounts payable 801

(10,229)

Accrued liabilities (1,048)

(16,755)

Income taxes payable 168

119

Interest payable 24

-

Net cash used in operating activities (11,242)

(29,216)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (31)

(42)

Proceeds from sale of business -

9,844

Proceeds from sale of assets 74

66

Purchase of JP3, net of cash acquired -

(26,284)

Abandonment of patents and other intangible assets -

(8)

Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities 43

(16,424)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan -

4,798

Purchase of treasury stock (78)

(82)

Proceeds from sale of common stock (166)

358

Payments for finance leases (29)

(51)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (273)

5,023

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (31)

(31)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,503)

(40,648)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,660

100,575

Restricted cash at beginning of period 664

663

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 39,324

101,238

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,781

59,926

Restricted cash at the end of period 40

664

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 27,821

$ 60,590



Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings (in thousands)



























GAAP Loss from Operations and Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









6/30/2021

6/30/2020

3/31/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2020























































Loss from Operations (GAAP)





$ (6,546)

$ (9,561)

$ (8,300)

$ (14,846)

$ (73,528)





























Interest Expense



17

16

18

35

20





























Interest Income





(3)

12

(5)

(8)

(257)





























Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



21

(32)

6

27

(6,201)





























Depreciation and Amortization



253

468

307

560

2,659





























Impairment of Fixed and Long Lived Assets

-

-

-

-

57,454



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$ (6,258)

$ (9,097)

$ (7,974)

$ (14,232)

$ (19,853)





























Stock Compensation Expense



969

1,059

738

1,707

1,521





























Severance and Retirement



946

1,227

33

979

2,765





























Inventory Write-Down



-

-

-

-

2,293





























M&A Transaction Costs



100

498

(157)

(57)

498





























Inventory Step-Up



32

155

48

80

155





























(Gain) loss on Disposal of Assets



(71)

(22)

2

(69)

(55)





























Gain on Lease Termination



-

(576)

-

-

(576)





























PPP Loan Forgiveness



(881)

-

-

(881)

-





























Employee Retention Credit



(1,923)

-

-

(1,923)

-





























Non-recurring Professional Fees



447

-

147

594

-





























Discontinued Legal Fees



(59)

73

518

459

322





























Winter Storm (Natural Disaster)



-

-

199

199

-



























Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$ (6,698)

$ (6,683)

$ (6,446)

$ (13,144)

$ (12,930)



























(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and the three months ended March 31, 2021, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals.

