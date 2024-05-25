Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company. The Companyâs segments include Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Companyâs Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and distributes green, specialty chemicals that help customers improve their return on invested capital, lower operational costs and realize tangible environmental benefits aimed at enhancing the profitability of hydrocarbon producers. The Companyâs Data Analytics segment provides analytics associated with their hydrocarbon streams in seconds rather than minutes or days. The real-time access to information prevents waste, reduces reprocessing and allows users to pursue automation of their hydrocarbon streams to increase their profitability. It helps customers across industrial and commercial markets improve their environmental performance. It serves specialty chemistry needs for both domestic and international energy markets.

Sector Specialty Chemicals