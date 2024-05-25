Market Closed -
Nyse
04:00:02 2024-05-24 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
3.6
USD
-3.49%
-6.49%
-8.16%
Flotek Industries, Inc. Announces Step Down of David Nierenberg as Member of the Board of Directors
May 24, 2024 at 06:20 pm EDT
Flotek Industries, Inc. announced that David Nierenberg is stepping down from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
06:20pm
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2024
May. 08
CI
Flotek Industries Seeks M&A
May. 08
CI
Transcript : Flotek Industries, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
May. 08
Earnings Flash (FTK) FLOTEK INDUSTRIES Reports Q1 Revenue $40.4M, vs. Street Est of $45.1M
May. 07
MT
Flotek Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 07
CI
Alliance Global Initiates Flotek Industries With Buy Rating, Price Target is $7
Apr. 29
MT
Transcript : Flotek Industries, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 13, 2024
Mar. 13
Earnings Flash (FTK) FLOTEK INDUSTRIES Posts Q4 Revenue $42.2M, vs. Street Est of $47.3M
Mar. 12
MT
Flotek Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 12
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mar. 12
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. Appoints Amy Blakeway as Senior Vice President, General Counsel
Mar. 04
CI
Transcript : Flotek Industries, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Nov. 08
Flotek Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 07
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
Nov. 07
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc., Flotek Chemistry, LLC and JP3 Measurement, LLC Enters into the First Amendment to Certain Revolving Loan and Security Agreement
23-10-06
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions
23-08-17
CI
Flotek Industries Signs Asset Based Loan Agreement With Amerisource Funding
23-08-14
MT
Transcript : Flotek Industries, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2023
23-08-09
Flotek Industries, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
23-08-08
CI
Earnings Flash (FTK) FLOTEK INDUSTRIES Posts Q2 Revenue $50.6M, vs. Street Est of $48M
23-08-08
MT
Flotek Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-08
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc.(NYSE:FTK) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
23-06-23
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc.(NYSE:FTK) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
23-06-23
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc.(NYSE:FTK) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index
23-06-23
CI
Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company. The Companyâs segments include Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Companyâs Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and distributes green, specialty chemicals that help customers improve their return on invested capital, lower operational costs and realize tangible environmental benefits aimed at enhancing the profitability of hydrocarbon producers. The Companyâs Data Analytics segment provides analytics associated with their hydrocarbon streams in seconds rather than minutes or days. The real-time access to information prevents waste, reduces reprocessing and allows users to pursue automation of their hydrocarbon streams to increase their profitability. It helps customers across industrial and commercial markets improve their environmental performance. It serves specialty chemistry needs for both domestic and international energy markets.
Average target price
6
USD
Spread / Average Target
+66.67% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
