Flotek Industries, Inc. Enters Settlement Agreement to Resolve Lawsuit With Archer-Daniels-Midland

10/29/2021 | 09:26am EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) today announced that it had entered into a settlement agreement to resolve its previously-disclosed litigation with Archer-Daniels-Midland and other related parties.  Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, the pending suits between the parties in Texas and in Delaware will be dismissed.

John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Flotek, stated, "We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable settlement with Archer-Daniels-Midland regarding termination of the terpene supply agreement to resolve this legacy matter.  We look forward to continuing to create solutions that reduce the impact of energy on air, water, land and people and to be the collaborative ESG partner of choice for sustainable chemistry technology and digital analytics solutions."

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people. A technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company, Flotek helps customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance performance. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing products for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its green chemistry technologies and JP3's real-time data platforms. Flotek serves downstream, midstream, and upstream customers, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-industries-inc-enters-settlement-agreement-to-resolve-lawsuit-with-archer-daniels-midland-301411945.html

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
