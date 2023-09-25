Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company. The Company's segments include Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The Company's Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and distributes green, specialty chemicals that help their customers meet their environmental, social and governance (ESG) and operational goals, aiming to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers. The Company's Data Analytics (DA) segment aims to enable users to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon associated processes by providing analytics associated with their hydrocarbon streams in seconds rather than minutes or days. Theses real-time access to information prevents waste, reduces reprocessing, and allows users to pursue automation of their hydrocarbon streams to increase their profitability. The Company serves specialty chemistry needs for both domestic and international energy markets.

Sector Specialty Chemicals