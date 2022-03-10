Log in
    FTK   US3433891021

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FTK)
Flotek Industries : Q1 2022 Collaborative Partnerships Investor Presentation – March 2022

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Sustainable Chemistry

Collaborative Partnerships

Accelerating Green Chemistry, Powering Progress

ProFrac Partnership and Supply Agreement

NYSE: FTK

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward- looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company are set forth in the Company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this presentation.

FLOTEK 2022

2

AGENDA

Company Overview

3

Business Philosophy

4

Strategic Rationale

5

Flotek Supply Agreement

6

  • Current supply agreement
  • Proposed supply agreement amendment
  • Revenue impact
  • Operational alignment and risk management

Investment Highlights

11

FLOTEK 2022

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven chemistry and data analytics company

The Company operates through two divisions:

  • Chemistry Technologies segment provides sustainable, optimized chemistry solutions that maximize our customers' value by elevating their ESG performance, lowering operational costs, and delivering improved return on invested capital
  • Data Analytics segment is a technology platform enabling real-time access to end users to prevent waste and allow users to pursue automation of their hydrocarbon streams

NYSE: FTK

Founded

1985

Employees

~140

Countries with Clients

15+

Research Centers

2

Corporate Headquarters

Houston

FLOTEK 2022

4

BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY

Low Leverage - Use of equity instead of debt to position company for full cycle

Sustainable Revenue - Multi-year contracted revenue

Capital Discipline - Current infrastructure supports new contracts & organic business

Focus on Profitability - G&A < 10% of revenue and industry leading margins

Flawless Execution - Exemplary safety and service delivery

Environmental Leadership - Focused on protecting people, land, air, and water

Our Vision

Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people.

FLOTEK 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flotek Industries Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
John W. Gibson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Borton Chief Financial Officer
James A. Silas Senior Vice President-Research & Innovation
Nicholas J. Bigney Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Ted D. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.53.10%141
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED50.52%59 728
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY40.52%32 232
HALLIBURTON COMPANY52.34%31 306
NOV INC.56.01%8 301
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.73%4 602