FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC RELEASES ITS Q3 FINANCIALS SHOWING ROBUST GROWTH

01/28/2022 | 01:13pm EST
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC RELEASES ITS Q3 FINANCIALS SHOWING ROBUST GROWTH

Lagos, Nigeria; January 28, 2022.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc ("Flour Mills" or "FMN"), Nigeria's leading integrated food and agro-allied business (the "Group"), and owners of the iconic brand, 'Golden Penny, today announced its unaudited nine months ("9M") financial results, showing impressive growth. Continuous product innovation, improved capacity utilization, and effective route to market strategies aided the Group's outstanding financial performance across its core business segments.

Key Highlights

  • Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc in 9M demonstrated solid performance across Food, Agro-Allied and Support Segments delivering topline growth of 51% in Q3 and 49% in 9M, behind strong volume growth and mix.
  • Persistent good operating performance in the Food segment; continuous improvement in the Agro-Allied and Support segments alongside strong volume growth resulted in an impressive Profit Before Tax of N25bn in 9 months and N9.8bn in Q3 - up 7% and 8% respectively.
  • Agro-Alliedsegment in 9M contributed 42% (N10.7bn) to the Group's Profit Before Tax following the increase in local demand and improved export operations.

Operational Review

The Group's strong operating performance was also supported by the increase in CAPEX investments from N10bn to N33bn and enhanced sourcing of local raw materials during the harvest period in comparison to the previous year, evidencing strong focus on expansion while maximizing growth prospects.

As part of its expansion plans to meet growth demands, the Group installed a new pasta line, concluded the construction of a soya plant in Agbara, and purchased sixty new trucks during the review period. The Kaduna Feed Mill is near completion and is projected to be operational in May 2022.

The food segment displayed increased momentum in retail, boosting profitability during the quarter. Top line improvement was driven by 18% volume growth alongside sustained demand in the segment. B2C contributed 34% to the segment revenue during the quarter.

Commenting on the Q3 Financials, Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director, said:

"The Group remains committed to executing its overall long-term strategy to maintain growth and sustain profitability by increasing local content through product innovation across our core value chains, as evidenced by the third-quarter's earnings trend.

In our new operating environment, our increased operational efficiency and accelerated optimization plans have resulted in competitive product offerings and profitability. We will continue to invest in production capacity and make investment decisions that will strategically position the group for the opportunities that will arise from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement."

UMOLU, JOSEPH A. O.

COMPANY SECRETARY / DIRECTOR, LEGAL SERVICES

Disclaimer

Flour Mills of Nigeria plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 911 B 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net income 2022 26 584 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 9,56%
Capitalization 117 B 282 M 282 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 083
Free-Float 35,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,55 NGN
Average target price 42,04 NGN
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omoboyede Olusanya Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Anders Kristiansson Chief Financial Officer
John George Coumantaros Chairman
Narhari Prasad Tripathi Director-Manufacturing & Technical Services
Nassib Raffoul Chief Operating Officer-Agro-allied
Sector and Competitors
