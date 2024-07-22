LAGOS, 22nd July 2024

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC: NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Monday, 29th July 2024 to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 (2024 Q1 UFS).

Consequently, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange Limited's (NGX) Amended Rules on Closed Period, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares which commenced from 1st July 2024 shall continue to subsist until 24 hours after the 2024 Q1 UFS is released to the market.

All Insiders of the Company are restricted from transacting in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687