FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - BOARD RESOLUTION

Lagos, 27th October 2022
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Board Resolution
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders that below resolutions were presented to the Board for approval at the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company which held on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022.
RESOLUTIONS:
UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS
Approval of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts
"IT IS RESOLVED by the Directors that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30th September, 2022 be and are hereby approved."
Publication of Unaudited Management Accounts
"IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED by the Directors that extracts of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30th September, 2022 be published in at least two national dailies in compliance with the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after obtaining regulatory approval".
Dated this 27th day of October, 2022.
____________________
_____________________
OMOBOYEDE OLUSANYA
JOSEPH UMOLU
DIRECTOR
SECRETARY
