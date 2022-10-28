FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - BOARD RESOLUTION

.

Lagos, 27th October 2022

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Board Resolution

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders that below resolutions were presented to the Board for approval at the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company which held on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022.

RESOLUTIONS:

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

Approval of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts

"IT IS RESOLVED by the Directors that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30 th September, 2022 be and are hereby approved." Publication of Unaudited Management Accounts

"IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED by the Directors that extracts of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30 th September, 2022 be published in at least two national dailies in compliance with the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after obtaining regulatory approval".

Dated this 27th day of October, 2022.