  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    FLOURMILL   NGFLOURMILL0

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

(FLOURMILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
30.30 NGN    0.00%
10/04Flour Mills Of Nigeria : Notification of board meeting and closed period- q2 2022
PU
09/09Flour Mills Of Nigeria : FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC – SHAREHOLDERS RESOLUTION AT 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
08/13Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - BOARD RESOLUTION

10/28/2022 | 04:23am EDT
.

Lagos, 27th October 2022

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Board Resolution

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders that below resolutions were presented to the Board for approval at the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company which held on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022.

RESOLUTIONS:

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

  1. Approval of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts
    "IT IS RESOLVED by the Directors that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30th September, 2022 be and are hereby approved."
  2. Publication of Unaudited Management Accounts
    "IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED by the Directors that extracts of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the six months ended 30th September, 2022 be published in at least two national dailies in compliance with the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after obtaining regulatory approval".

Dated this 27th day of October, 2022.

____________________

_____________________

OMOBOYEDE OLUSANYA

JOSEPH UMOLU

DIRECTOR

SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Flour Mills of Nigeria plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
