FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - BOARD RESOLUTION

01/30/2023 | 04:34am EST
.

Lagos, 27th January 2023

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc - Board Resolution

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders that below resolutions were presented to the Board for approval at the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company which held on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.

RESOLUTIONS:

UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS

  1. Approval of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts
    "IT IS RESOLVED by the Directors that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the nine months ended 31st December, 2022 be and are hereby approved."
  2. Publication of Unaudited Management Accounts
    "IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED by the Directors that extracts of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's Unaudited Management Accounts for the nine months ended 31st December, 2022 be published in at least two national dailies in compliance with the listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after obtaining regulatory approval".

Dated this 27th day of January, 2023.

____________________

_____________________

OMOBOYEDE OLUSANYA

JOSEPH UMOLU

DIRECTOR

SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Flour Mills of Nigeria plc published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 09:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 499 B 3 258 M 3 258 M
Net income 2023 17 621 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 127 B 275 M 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 190
Free-Float 35,9%
