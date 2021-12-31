FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

LAGOS, 31st December 2021: The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, 27th January 2022 to consider among other things the Company's unaudited Financial Statements (FS) for the third quarter ending 31st December 2021 (2021 Q3 UFS). In accordance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)'s Rule Book, the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company commences tomorrow 1st January, 2022 in respect of the 2021 Q3 UFS.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, Insiders of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2021 Q3 UFS to NGX and by extension, the general public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687