FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

LAGOS, 26thJuly 2023: The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, 3rdAugust 2023 to consider among other things the Company's Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2023 as well as the Unaudited Management Accounts for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2023.

Please note that the Company's closed period which commenced on 1st April 2023 shall continue until the Accounts have been released by the NGX to the public and published accordingly.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687