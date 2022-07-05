Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLOURMILL   NGFLOURMILL0

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

(FLOURMILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
32.50 NGN    0.00%
01:14pFLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : Notification of board meeting and closed period
PU
06/30FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : Frcn corporate governance report 2022
PU
06/15FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : Corporate actions announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

07/05/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

LAGOS, 5th July 2022: The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, 22nd July 2022 to consider among other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2022 (2022 Q1 UFS).

In accordance with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)'s Rule Book, the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company commenced on 1st July, 2022 in respect of the 2022 Q1 UFS.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employee with sensitive information, Insiders of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Q1 UFS to NGX and by extension, the general public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687

Disclaimer

Flour Mills of Nigeria plc published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
