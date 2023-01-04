FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD- Q3 2022

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

LAGOS, 3rd January 2023: The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, 26th January 2023, to consider among other things, the Company's Unaudited Accounts for the third quarter ended 31st December 2022 (third quarter results).

In view of the above and pursuant to Rule 17.18 (ii) Period of Closure rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)'s Rule Book 2015 as Amended, the Company hereby commences a closed period in trading on its shares by all insider from Sunday, 1st January 2023 until twenty-four (24) hours after the third quarter results is published.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687