  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    FLOURMILL   NGFLOURMILL0

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

(FLOURMILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
28.40 NGN    0.00%
08:38aFlour Mills Of Nigeria : Notification of board meeting and closed period- q3 2022
PU
2022Flour Mills Of Nigeria : Flour mills of nigeria plc releases its unaudited financial statements for the second quarter of 2022.
PU
2022Flour Mills Of Nigeria : Notices of board meeting (bm) - board resolution
PU
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD- Q3 2022

01/04/2023 | 08:38am EST
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC- NIGERIAN EXCHANGE LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

LAGOS, 3rd January 2023: The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (The "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, 26th January 2023, to consider among other things, the Company's Unaudited Accounts for the third quarter ended 31st December 2022 (third quarter results).

In view of the above and pursuant to Rule 17.18 (ii) Period of Closure rule of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)'s Rule Book 2015 as Amended, the Company hereby commences a closed period in trading on its shares by all insider from Sunday, 1st January 2023 until twenty-four (24) hours after the third quarter results is published.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

UMOLU, JOSEPH A.O.

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/NBA/00000003687

Disclaimer

Flour Mills of Nigeria plc published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 365 B 3 043 M 3 043 M
Net income 2023 36 550 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,19x
Yield 2023 9,40%
Capitalization 116 B 260 M 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 190
Free-Float 35,9%
