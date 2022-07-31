FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

The Directors of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group and the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2022 as follows:

Similar to the performance over the last few quarters our business has been able to sustain the strong performance in spite of the increasingly difficult terrain and uncertainities. Management remains optimistic that with continued efforts in sales and marketing activities geared at boosting our top line while keeping the costs under control we should be able to sustain the good performance for the remaining period.

Security Trading Policy

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has in place a Code of Conduct which aligns with section 14 of the Amendment to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. During the period under review, the Directors and employees of the company complied with the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rules relating to securities transactions and the provisions of the FMN Code on Insider Trading.

27th July, 2022