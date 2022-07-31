FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
07/31/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 JUNE2022
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
The Directors of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group and the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2022 as follows:
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profits
Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses
(Impairment loss)/write-back on trade and intercompany receivables
Net operating gains /(losses)
Operating profit
Investment income
Finance costs
Profit before tax
Tax expense
Profit for the period
Cashflow hedge
Related tax
Total comprehensive income
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share - Basic (kobo)
Earnings per share - Diluted (kobo)
Explanatory Notes:
Group
Company
Three months ended
Three months ended
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
339,601,314
233,703,245
193,235,158
149,917,420
(306,352,907)
(208,004,448)
(173,720,630)
(135,767,292)
33,248,407
25,698,797
19,514,528
14,150,128
(4,609,201)
(3,062,132)
(3,464,777)
(2,647,335)
(10,073,532)
(6,596,835)
(6,411,406)
(4,280,404)
(659,110)
(1,399,404)
180,093
129,063
(2,621,430)
(3,125,628)
(957,253)
(3,107,262)
15,285,134
11,514,798
8,861,185
4,244,191
193,283
297,599
1,220,849
1,591,226
(8,150,042)
(4,550,928)
(4,578,083)
(2,501,023)
7,328,375
7,261,469
5,503,950
3,334,394
(1,832,460)
(1,815,367)
(1,376,263)
(833,598)
5,495,915
5,446,102
4,127,688
2,500,795
421,882
-
469,785
-
(105,471)
-
(117,446)
-
5,812,326
5,446,102
4,480,027
2,500,795
5,631,853
4,780,353
4,127,688
2,500,796
(135,938)
665,748
-
-
5,495,915
5,446,102
4,127,688
2,500,796
5,948,264
4,780,353
4,480,027
2,500,796
(135,938)
665,748
-
-
5,812,326
5,446,102
4,480,027
2,500,796
137
117
101
61
137
117
101
61
Similar to the performance over the last few quarters our business has been able to sustain the strong performance in spite of the increasingly difficult terrain and uncertainities. Management remains optimistic that with continued efforts in sales and marketing activities geared at boosting our top line while keeping the costs under control we should be able to sustain the good performance for the remaining period.
Security Trading Policy
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has in place a Code of Conduct which aligns with section 14 of the Amendment to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. During the period under review, the Directors and employees of the company complied with the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rules relating to securities transactions and the provisions of the FMN Code on Insider Trading.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Joseph Odion A. Umolu
Company Secretary / Director, Legal Services
FRC/2013/NBA/0000003687
27th July, 2022
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Group
Company
3 months ended
3 months ended
3 months ended
3 months ended
30/06/2022
*30/06/2021
30/06/2022
*30/06/2021
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
5
339,601,314
233,703,245
193,235,158
149,917,420
Cost of sales
6
(306,352,907)
(208,004,448)
(173,720,630)
(135,767,292)
Gross profit
33,248,407
25,698,797
19,514,528
14,150,128
Selling and distribution expenses
7
(4,609,201)
(3,062,132)
(3,464,777)
(2,647,335)
Administrative expenses
8
(10,073,532)
(6,596,835)
(6,411,406)
(4,280,404)
Impairment loss on trade and intercompany
receivables
(659,110)
(1,399,404)
180,093
129,063
Net operating (losses) and gains
9
(2,621,430)
(3,125,628)
(957,253)
(3,107,262)
Operating profit
15,285,134
11,514,798
8,861,185
4,244,191
Finance income
193,283
297,599
1,220,849
1,591,226
Finance costs
(8,150,042)
(4,550,928)
(4,578,083)
(2,501,023)
Profit before tax
7,328,375
7,261,469
5,503,950
3,334,394
Income tax expense
10
(1,832,460)
(1,815,367)
(1,376,263)
(833,598)
Profit for the period
5,495,915
5,446,102
4,127,688
2,500,795
Cashflow hedge
421,882
-
469,785
-
Related tax
(105,471)
-
(117,446)
-
Total comprehensive income
5,812,326
5,446,102
4,480,027
2,500,795
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
5,631,853
4,780,353
4,127,688
2,500,795
Non-controlling interests
(135,938)
665,748
-
-
5,495,915
5,446,102
4,127,688
2,500,795
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
5,948,264
4,780,353
4,480,027
2,500,795
Non-controlling interests
(135,938)
665,748
-
-
5,812,326
5,446,102
4,480,027
2,500,795
Earnings per share - Basic (kobo)
11
137
117
101
61
Earnings per share
Earnings per share - Diluted (kobo)
137
117
101
61
*Due to the acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc by the FMN Group during the year (Note 26), the 2022 numbers are those of the merged entities while the 2021 numbers are those of the Group prior to the acquisition.
1
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Group
Company
30/06/2022
*31/03/2022
30/06/2022
*31/03/2022
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
331,567,272
226,840,392
107,741,601
100,300,597
Right of use assets
15,275,225
15,720,081
2,603,919
2,692,372
Biological assets
14
57,717
73,474
-
-
Intangible assets
15
466,841
369,182
232,173
296,022
Investment properties
16
1,401,166
1,427,443
52,221
52,735
Goodwill
12
4,148,022
4,148,022
1,876,816
1,876,816
Investment in subsidiaries
17
-
-
45,755,534
45,755,534
Available for sale investments
18
34,000
34,000
34,000
34,000
Deferred tax assets
6,201,567
6,245,238
-
-
Long term loans receivable
19
2,601,910
37,551
20,060,255
69,962,336
Prepayments
22
-
-
-
-
Total non-current assets
361,753,718
254,895,383
178,356,519
220,970,412
Current assets
Inventories
20
367,031,649
284,462,821
151,570,627
155,480,370
Biological assets
14
1,708,604
757,085
-
-
Trade and other receivables
21
36,795,659
39,900,930
57,493,584
43,782,434
Derivative assets
1,047,107
84,480
1,047,102
84,480
Prepayment & deposit for import
22
61,981,940
55,289,689
43,028,675
47,025,998
Cash and cash equivalents
23
50,136,419
31,621,421
42,819,911
20,273,882
Total current assets
518,701,378
412,116,426
295,959,900
266,647,164
Total assets
880,455,096
667,011,809
474,316,419
487,617,576
Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves
Share capital
2,050,197
2,050,197
2,050,197
2,050,197
Share premium
75,377,444
75,377,444
75,377,444
75,377,444
Fair value reserve
(101,456)
(101,456)
(101,456)
(101,456)
Hedging reserve
(859,552)
(1,281,434)
(811,649)
(1,281,434)
Retained earnings
116,758,194
111,101,724
102,771,401
98,619,096
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
193,224,827
187,146,475
179,285,937
174,663,847
Non-controlling interest
8,622,278
8,758,216
-
-
Total Equity
201,847,105
195,904,691
179,285,937
174,663,847
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
25
161,362,136
114,810,880
75,958,183
70,976,427
Lease liabilities
18,249,489
17,654,283
549,604
590,079
Retirement benefit obligation
11,072,619
10,268,526
8,203,228
7,815,524
Long service award
3,814,121
3,591,011
3,102,252
2,926,253
Deferred taxation
20,608,593
15,022,760
14,561,136
14,217,140
Deferred income
17,963,218
16,173,241
3,485,765
3,807,687
Total non-current liabilities
233,070,177
177,520,701
105,860,169
100,333,110
Current liabilities
Bank Overdraft
23
27,824,371
9,937,833
23,214,585
4,563,004
Trade and other payables
24
216,201,445
194,591,771
110,497,898
155,202,371
Borrowings
25
133,328,143
34,016,762
19,809,627
19,622,399
Lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
Current tax payable
16,659,621
14,411,961
8,282,743
7,250,478
Deferred income
8,124,982
7,645,503
2,075,911
2,355,474
Derivative liability
1,895,153
1,898,421
1,895,153
1,898,421
Dividend payable
3,036,823
2,804,900
2,772,688
2,804,900
Customer deposits
38,467,278
28,279,266
20,621,709
18,923,572
Total current liabilities
445,537,816
293,586,417
189,170,314
212,620,619
Total liabilities
678,607,993
471,107,118
295,030,483
312,953,729
Total equity and liabilities
880,455,097
667,011,809
474,316,420
487,617,576
-
-
-
-
The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 27th July, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:
Omoboyede O. Olusanya
Anders Kristiansson
Group Managing Director
Group Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2017/IODN/00000017634
0.83
FRC/2014/ANAN/00000009819
*Due to the acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc by the FMN Group during the year (Note 26), the '30 June 2022' numbers are those of the merged entities while the '31 March 2022' numbers are those of the Group prior to the acquisition.
2
