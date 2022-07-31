Log in
    FLOURMILL   NGFLOURMILL0

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

(FLOURMILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
30.50 NGN   -.--%
FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

07/31/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

30 JUNE2022

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

The Directors of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) are pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Group and the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2022 as follows:

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profits

Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses

(Impairment loss)/write-back on trade and intercompany receivables

Net operating gains /(losses)

Operating profit

Investment income

Finance costs

Profit before tax

Tax expense

Profit for the period

Cashflow hedge

Related tax

Total comprehensive income

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share - Basic (kobo)

Earnings per share - Diluted (kobo)

Explanatory Notes:

Group

Company

Three months ended

Three months ended

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

339,601,314

233,703,245

193,235,158

149,917,420

(306,352,907)

(208,004,448)

(173,720,630)

(135,767,292)

33,248,407

25,698,797

19,514,528

14,150,128

(4,609,201)

(3,062,132)

(3,464,777)

(2,647,335)

(10,073,532)

(6,596,835)

(6,411,406)

(4,280,404)

(659,110)

(1,399,404)

180,093

129,063

(2,621,430)

(3,125,628)

(957,253)

(3,107,262)

15,285,134

11,514,798

8,861,185

4,244,191

193,283

297,599

1,220,849

1,591,226

(8,150,042)

(4,550,928)

(4,578,083)

(2,501,023)

7,328,375

7,261,469

5,503,950

3,334,394

(1,832,460)

(1,815,367)

(1,376,263)

(833,598)

5,495,915

5,446,102

4,127,688

2,500,795

421,882

-

469,785

-

(105,471)

-

(117,446)

-

5,812,326

5,446,102

4,480,027

2,500,795

5,631,853

4,780,353

4,127,688

2,500,796

(135,938)

665,748

-

-

5,495,915

5,446,102

4,127,688

2,500,796

5,948,264

4,780,353

4,480,027

2,500,796

(135,938)

665,748

-

-

5,812,326

5,446,102

4,480,027

2,500,796

137

117

101

61

137

117

101

61

Similar to the performance over the last few quarters our business has been able to sustain the strong performance in spite of the increasingly difficult terrain and uncertainities. Management remains optimistic that with continued efforts in sales and marketing activities geared at boosting our top line while keeping the costs under control we should be able to sustain the good performance for the remaining period.

Security Trading Policy

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has in place a Code of Conduct which aligns with section 14 of the Amendment to the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited. During the period under review, the Directors and employees of the company complied with the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rules relating to securities transactions and the provisions of the FMN Code on Insider Trading.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Joseph Odion A. Umolu

Company Secretary / Director, Legal Services

FRC/2013/NBA/0000003687

27th July, 2022

Contents

Page

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

3

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5 to 16

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Group

Company

3 months ended

3 months ended

3 months ended

3 months ended

30/06/2022

*30/06/2021

30/06/2022

*30/06/2021

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

5

339,601,314

233,703,245

193,235,158

149,917,420

Cost of sales

6

(306,352,907)

(208,004,448)

(173,720,630)

(135,767,292)

Gross profit

33,248,407

25,698,797

19,514,528

14,150,128

Selling and distribution expenses

7

(4,609,201)

(3,062,132)

(3,464,777)

(2,647,335)

Administrative expenses

8

(10,073,532)

(6,596,835)

(6,411,406)

(4,280,404)

Impairment loss on trade and intercompany

receivables

(659,110)

(1,399,404)

180,093

129,063

Net operating (losses) and gains

9

(2,621,430)

(3,125,628)

(957,253)

(3,107,262)

Operating profit

15,285,134

11,514,798

8,861,185

4,244,191

Finance income

193,283

297,599

1,220,849

1,591,226

Finance costs

(8,150,042)

(4,550,928)

(4,578,083)

(2,501,023)

Profit before tax

7,328,375

7,261,469

5,503,950

3,334,394

Income tax expense

10

(1,832,460)

(1,815,367)

(1,376,263)

(833,598)

Profit for the period

5,495,915

5,446,102

4,127,688

2,500,795

Cashflow hedge

421,882

-

469,785

-

Related tax

(105,471)

-

(117,446)

-

Total comprehensive income

5,812,326

5,446,102

4,480,027

2,500,795

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,631,853

4,780,353

4,127,688

2,500,795

Non-controlling interests

(135,938)

665,748

-

-

5,495,915

5,446,102

4,127,688

2,500,795

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,948,264

4,780,353

4,480,027

2,500,795

Non-controlling interests

(135,938)

665,748

-

-

5,812,326

5,446,102

4,480,027

2,500,795

Earnings per share - Basic (kobo)

11

137

117

101

61

Earnings per share

Earnings per share - Diluted (kobo)

137

117

101

61

*Due to the acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc by the FMN Group during the year (Note 26), the 2022 numbers are those of the merged entities while the 2021 numbers are those of the Group prior to the acquisition.

1

FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Group

Company

30/06/2022

*31/03/2022

30/06/2022

*31/03/2022

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13

331,567,272

226,840,392

107,741,601

100,300,597

Right of use assets

15,275,225

15,720,081

2,603,919

2,692,372

Biological assets

14

57,717

73,474

-

-

Intangible assets

15

466,841

369,182

232,173

296,022

Investment properties

16

1,401,166

1,427,443

52,221

52,735

Goodwill

12

4,148,022

4,148,022

1,876,816

1,876,816

Investment in subsidiaries

17

-

-

45,755,534

45,755,534

Available for sale investments

18

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Deferred tax assets

6,201,567

6,245,238

-

-

Long term loans receivable

19

2,601,910

37,551

20,060,255

69,962,336

Prepayments

22

-

-

-

-

Total non-current assets

361,753,718

254,895,383

178,356,519

220,970,412

Current assets

Inventories

20

367,031,649

284,462,821

151,570,627

155,480,370

Biological assets

14

1,708,604

757,085

-

-

Trade and other receivables

21

36,795,659

39,900,930

57,493,584

43,782,434

Derivative assets

1,047,107

84,480

1,047,102

84,480

Prepayment & deposit for import

22

61,981,940

55,289,689

43,028,675

47,025,998

Cash and cash equivalents

23

50,136,419

31,621,421

42,819,911

20,273,882

Total current assets

518,701,378

412,116,426

295,959,900

266,647,164

Total assets

880,455,096

667,011,809

474,316,419

487,617,576

Equity and liabilities

Capital and reserves

Share capital

2,050,197

2,050,197

2,050,197

2,050,197

Share premium

75,377,444

75,377,444

75,377,444

75,377,444

Fair value reserve

(101,456)

(101,456)

(101,456)

(101,456)

Hedging reserve

(859,552)

(1,281,434)

(811,649)

(1,281,434)

Retained earnings

116,758,194

111,101,724

102,771,401

98,619,096

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

193,224,827

187,146,475

179,285,937

174,663,847

Non-controlling interest

8,622,278

8,758,216

-

-

Total Equity

201,847,105

195,904,691

179,285,937

174,663,847

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

25

161,362,136

114,810,880

75,958,183

70,976,427

Lease liabilities

18,249,489

17,654,283

549,604

590,079

Retirement benefit obligation

11,072,619

10,268,526

8,203,228

7,815,524

Long service award

3,814,121

3,591,011

3,102,252

2,926,253

Deferred taxation

20,608,593

15,022,760

14,561,136

14,217,140

Deferred income

17,963,218

16,173,241

3,485,765

3,807,687

Total non-current liabilities

233,070,177

177,520,701

105,860,169

100,333,110

Current liabilities

Bank Overdraft

23

27,824,371

9,937,833

23,214,585

4,563,004

Trade and other payables

24

216,201,445

194,591,771

110,497,898

155,202,371

Borrowings

25

133,328,143

34,016,762

19,809,627

19,622,399

Lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

Current tax payable

16,659,621

14,411,961

8,282,743

7,250,478

Deferred income

8,124,982

7,645,503

2,075,911

2,355,474

Derivative liability

1,895,153

1,898,421

1,895,153

1,898,421

Dividend payable

3,036,823

2,804,900

2,772,688

2,804,900

Customer deposits

38,467,278

28,279,266

20,621,709

18,923,572

Total current liabilities

445,537,816

293,586,417

189,170,314

212,620,619

Total liabilities

678,607,993

471,107,118

295,030,483

312,953,729

Total equity and liabilities

880,455,097

667,011,809

474,316,420

487,617,576

-

-

-

-

The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 27th July, 2022. They were signed on its behalf by:

Omoboyede O. Olusanya

Anders Kristiansson

Group Managing Director

Group Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2017/IODN/00000017634

0.83

FRC/2014/ANAN/00000009819

*Due to the acquisition of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc by the FMN Group during the year (Note 26), the '30 June 2022' numbers are those of the merged entities while the '31 March 2022' numbers are those of the Group prior to the acquisition.

2

