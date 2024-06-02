Prof. Jerry Gana has served the nation in various capacities with distinction. These include Senator of the Federal Republic; Consult Director of the Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFPRI); Chairman of MAMSER; Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Minister of Information and Culture ; Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa; and Minister of Information and National Orientation. He served as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG; Pro-Chancellor of Kwararafa University, Wukari; Chancellor, University of Mkar, Gboko; Promoter Proposed Walter Miller University, Diko; and Founder Cornerstone University of Technology, Bida. He is currently the Chairman of the Planning and Implementation Committee of Anglican University of Technology, Kweita - Abuja.

Mr. Alfonso Garate

Mr. Alfonso Garate, a Spanish national born in 1969 joined the Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as a Non- Executive Director on Wednesday 11 March 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Economics and Business Administration Degree from University Pontificia Comillas - ICADE, Madrid, Spain (1992) and attended Harvard Business School - Advanced Management Program (2009). He is also an alumnus of IMD (International Institute for Management Development) Business School of Post Graduate Studies in Lausane, Switzerland (2005 - 2007).

A very experienced professional in business development in emerging markets with strong capabilities in general management, business strategy, corporate finance, structured finance and international trading and shipping.

Mr. Garate started his career in investment banking and telecom institutions where he held numerous positions. Thereafter, he proceeded to Holcim Ltd where he held diﬀerent management positions and subsequently became the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Holcim Trading SA, the worldwide leader trading and shipping organization for cementitious and building materials.

Alh. Rabiu M. Gwarzo OON

Alhaji Rabiu M. Gwarzo, OON, Non-Executive Chairman of Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc started his educational career with a brief stint at Bayero University Kano and proceeded to West Ham College and North East London Polytechnic, both in London where he studied Commercial Accounting between 1972 and 1975. He

holds a Certiﬁcate in Accounting and Finance from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland (1982).

He joined Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc as an Accountant in 1985, rose to the position of Deputy Managing Director in 1991; Managing Director in 1997, and was elevated to the position of Vice-Chairman of the Company in 2011. Alhaji Rabiu, (an Oﬃcer of the Order of Niger), who joined the Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as a non-executive member on 8 December 2009, is also a member of Kano Peace Development Initiative and Royal Exchange General Insurance Limited.