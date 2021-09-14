Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Flow Beverage Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FLOW   CA34344J1021

FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.

(FLOW)
  Report
BTV New Listing Alert Video: Flow Beverage - Premium Alkaline Spring Water

09/14/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Flow Beverage Corp (TSX: FLOW) - The premium alkaline spring water company is now listed on the TSX under the symbol FLOW.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/flow-beverage-premium-alkaline-spring-water-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Flow Beverage Corporation is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 15th to Sept 28th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW)

https://flowhydration.ca/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96525


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.
02:10pBTV NEW LISTING ALERT VIDEO : Flow Beverage - Premium Alkaline Spring Water
NE
09/13FLOW BEVERAGE : Up Nearly 5% as Fiscal Q3 Net Loss Narrows YoY; Expects Smaller ..
MT
09/13FLOW BEVERAGE : Fiscal Q3 Net Loss Narrows to C$0.35 per Share as Net Revenue Ju..
MT
09/13Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month ..
CI
09/01FLOW BEVERAGE : Repays Nearly $7 Million in Equipment Lease Obligations
MT
09/01Flow Beverage Corp. Repays Equipment Leases
CI
08/19FLOW BEVERAGE : Details Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader, Honickman
MT
08/19Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Distribution Agreement with PepsiCo Bottling Co..
CI
08/09TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021
AQ
08/02Flow Beverage Corp. Names Ann Tracy to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45,1 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2021 -60,0 M -47,4 M -47,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 141 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,80 CAD
Average target price 8,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 124%
Managers and Directors
Maurizio Patarnello Chief Executive Officer
David Mock President & Chief Operating Officer
Devan Pennell Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Reichenbach Executive Chairman
Marc Caira Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.0.00%141
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY2.24%242 033
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.9.84%49 830
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED30.68%13 404
COCA-COLA HBC AG3.24%12 415
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.39%10 877