    FLOW   CA34344J1021

FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.

(FLOW)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:46 2022-06-08 pm EDT
0.6200 CAD   +3.33%
07:06aFlow Beverage Corp. to Attend Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Conference
BU
06/01Flow Beverage Corp. Details Transition of Maurizio Patarnello, Founder Nicholas Reichenbach Becomes CEO
MT
06/01Flow Beverage Corp. Announces CEO Change
CI
Flow Beverage Corp. to Attend Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Conference

06/09/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Consumer Conference on June 15, 2022. The event will be held virtually.

Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be making a presentation at the conference at 9AM ET on June 15, 2022. The live webcast of Mr. Reichenbach’s presentation can be accessed here.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a sustainable, 100% recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, and collagen-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 30,500 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; failure to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of packaged water; maintain brand image and product quality; constrained or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimating demand; maintaining relationships with distributors and vendors; changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; product information misrepresentation; revenues derived entirely from packaged beverages; increases in costs or shortages of materials; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; no assurance of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currency; changes in government regulation; contamination or recalls of ingredients or end products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third-party service providers; ability to securely maintain confidential information; maintaining and upgrading information technology systems; conflict of interest; dual class share structure; potential volatility of share price; no assurance of active market for shares; lack of dividends; global financial condition; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflict of interests. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net income 2022 -39,3 M -31,4 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 86,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,62 CAD
Average target price 4,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 545%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Reichenbach Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Devan Pennell Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Ross Senior Vice President-Operations
Marc Caira Lead Independent Director
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.-61.01%27
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY6.82%272 630
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.22%51 110
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED17.43%11 425
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.91%11 360
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED9.58%8 725