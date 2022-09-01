Flow Beverage : condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30 2022 and 2021
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements of
Flow Beverage Corp.
For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]
Flow Beverage Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]
As at
April 30,
October 31,
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
25,561,920
Cash
51,566,955
Trade and other receivables
4
14,341,781
8,693,402
Inventories
5
8,306,565
8,934,025
Prepaid expenses
3,969,148
3,365,476
Non-current assets
52,179,414
72,559,858
145,313
Deposits
115,300
Right-of-use assets, net
6
24,591,395
25,680,427
Property and equipment, net
7
32,752,602
32,956,755
Intangible assets, net
1,501,532
1,588,734
TOTAL ASSETS
111,170,256
132,901,074
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
11,095,238
15,563,262
Trade and other payables
Deferred revenue
11,615
16,644
Lease obligations
6
3,343,307
3,309,502
Borrowings
8
9,048,584
18,274,326
Non-current liabilities
23,498,744
37,163,734
19,730,381
20,917,135
Lease obligations
6
Derivative liability
8
1,229,385
-
Borrowings
8
12,574,966
4,645,289
57,033,476
62,726,158
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
92,022,594
87,026,834
Share capital
9
Warrants
10
12,440,230
11,976,400
Contributed surplus
11
171,101,773
171,811,237
Foreign currency translation reserve
(3,362,838)
(4,185,352)
Deficit
(218,064,979)
(196,454,203)
54,136,780
70,174,916
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
111,170,256
132,901,074
Contingencies
14
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Signed "Nicholas Reichenbach", Director
Signed "Joseph Jackman", Director
1
Flow Beverage Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss
[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares]
Three months ended April 30,
Six months ended April 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
$
$
$
$
Net revenue
13
8,958,241
11,289,680
20,846,176
20,310,694
Cost of revenue
7,839,878
7,319,119
16,664,524
13,785,590
Gross profit
1,118,363
3,970,561
4,201,652
6,525,104
Operating expenses
1,357,227
2,840,468
2,820,822
3,805,012
Sales and marketing
General and administrative
4,011,680
4,431,507
8,120,671
7,112,596
Salaries and benefits
3,830,089
4,143,188
7,494,902
7,592,752
Amortization and depreciation
6, 7
491,611
486,423
995,765
985,828
Share-based compensation
11
1,605,502
7,036,876
3,784,483
12,719,981
11,296,109
18,938,462
23,216,643
32,216,169
Loss before the following
(10,177,746)
(14,967,901)
(19,014,991)
(25,691,065)
Other income
(24,249)
(17,965)
(15,566)
(73,822)
Finance expense, net
16
1,514,720
1,130,765
2,642,900
2,916,333
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
29,598
239,054
(55,334)
214,996
Reverse take-over costs
3
-
457,421
-
607,083
Restructuring and other costs
17
-
2,515,293
23,785
2,515,293
Loss before income taxes
(11,697,815)
(19,292,469)
(21,610,776)
(31,870,948)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Net loss
(11,697,815)
(19,292,469)
(21,610,776)
(31,870,948)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
149,102
822,514
of foreign operations
(1,315,808)
(3,232,050)
Comprehensive loss
(11,548,713)
(20,608,277)
(20,788,262)
(35,102,998)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
12
$
(0.22)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.80)
Weighted average number of shares
12
53,976,325
40,037,268
53,863,341
39,695,674
outstanding - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
Flow Beverage Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares]
Foreign
currency
Subscription
Contributed
translation
Share capital
receipts
Warrants
surplus
reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at October 31,
38,238,214
134,224,940
-
2,177,308
9,672,075
(1,426,296)
(134,200,738)
10,447,289
2020
Share issuance [note 9]
1,225,815
7,982,636
-
-
1,286,450
-
-
9,269,086
Conversion of debt
150,087
805,053
-
-
(54,618)
-
-
750,435
Warrants exercised [note
116,830
788,258
-
(144,638)
-
-
-
643,620
10]
Warrants issued [note 10]
-
-
-
908,696
-
-
-
908,696
Warrants expired [note 10]
-
-
-
(118,638)
118,638
-
-
-
Options exercised [note 11]
346,149
1,430,251
-
-
(518,554)
-
-
911,697
Share-based compensation
178,079
1,257,209
-
-
11,462,772
-
-
12,719,981
[notes 9 and 11]
Issuance of subscription
-
-
28,438,310
-
-
-
-
28,438,310
receipts [note 9]
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(3,232,050)
(31,870,948)
(35,102,998)
Balance as at April 30,
40,255,174
146,488,347
28,438,310
2,822,728
21,966,763
(4,658,346)
(166,071,686)
28,986,116
2021
Balance as at October 31,
53,504,527
87,026,834
-
11,976,400
171,811,237
(4,185,352)
(196,454,203)
70,174,916
2021
-
-
-
(501,813)
501,813
-
-
-
Warrants expired [note 10]
Warrants issued [note 8]
-
-
-
965,643
-
-
-
965,643
Share issuance on RSU
660,198
4,995,760
-
-
(4,995,760)
-
-
-
release
[note 11]
-
-
-
-
3,784,483
-
-
3,784,483
Share-based compensation
[note 11]
-
-
-
-
-
822,514
(21,610,776)
(20,788,262)
Comprehensive gain (loss)
Balance as at April 30,
54,164,725
92,022,594
-
12,440,230
171,101,773
(3,362,838)
(218,064,979)
54,136,780
2022
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Flow Beverage Corp.
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]
For the six months ended April 30,
2022
2021
$
$
Cash flows used in operating activities
(21,610,776)
(31,870,948)
Net loss for the period
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities
175,353
(30,626)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
Amortization and depreciation
2,542,487
2,271,384
Share-based compensation
3,784,483
12,719,981
Finance expense
2,642,900
2,916,333
(12,465,553)
(13,993,876)
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(5,623,285)
(7,674,520)
Trade and other receivables
Prepaid expenses
(584,563)
61,268
Inventories
1,453,387
322,802
Trade and other payables
(4,532,537)
(1,986,282)
Deferred revenue
(5,029)
(51,923)
Cash flows used in operating activities
(21,757,580)
(23,322,531)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(688,701)
(4,870,814)
Purchase of property and equipment
Cash flows used in investing activities
(688,701)
(4,870,814)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
1,029,485
851,230
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
(2,207,118)
(5,073,715)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
-
7,996,360
Proceeds from subscription receipts
-
30,000,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
911,697
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
643,620
Payment of lease obligations
(2,381,121)
(3,278,004)
Repayment of convertible debt
-
(6,470,606)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,558,754)
25,580,582
Net change in cash during the period
(26,005,035)
(2,612,763)
Cash, beginning of the period
51,566,955
18,244,638
Cash, end of the period
25,561,920
15,631,875
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Sales 2022
49,9 M
38,1 M
38,1 M
Net income 2022
-40,8 M
-31,2 M
-31,2 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-0,74x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
27,4 M
21,0 M
21,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
195
Free-Float
86,3%
