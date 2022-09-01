Log in
    FLOW   CA34344J1021

FLOW BEVERAGE CORP.

(FLOW)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:23 2022-08-31 pm EDT
0.5050 CAD   +5.21%
FLOW BEVERAGE : Managements discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and six month periods ended april 30 2022
PU
FLOW BEVERAGE : condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30 2022 and 2021
PU
Flow Beverage Corp. Announces Transition of Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
Flow Beverage : condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30 2022 and 2021

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT

09/01/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements of

Flow Beverage Corp.

For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]

Flow Beverage Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]

As at

April 30,

October 31,

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

25,561,920

Cash

51,566,955

Trade and other receivables

4

14,341,781

8,693,402

Inventories

5

8,306,565

8,934,025

Prepaid expenses

3,969,148

3,365,476

Non-current assets

52,179,414

72,559,858

145,313

Deposits

115,300

Right-of-use assets, net

6

24,591,395

25,680,427

Property and equipment, net

7

32,752,602

32,956,755

Intangible assets, net

1,501,532

1,588,734

TOTAL ASSETS

111,170,256

132,901,074

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

11,095,238

15,563,262

Trade and other payables

Deferred revenue

11,615

16,644

Lease obligations

6

3,343,307

3,309,502

Borrowings

8

9,048,584

18,274,326

Non-current liabilities

23,498,744

37,163,734

19,730,381

20,917,135

Lease obligations

6

Derivative liability

8

1,229,385

-

Borrowings

8

12,574,966

4,645,289

57,033,476

62,726,158

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

92,022,594

87,026,834

Share capital

9

Warrants

10

12,440,230

11,976,400

Contributed surplus

11

171,101,773

171,811,237

Foreign currency translation reserve

(3,362,838)

(4,185,352)

Deficit

(218,064,979)

(196,454,203)

54,136,780

70,174,916

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

111,170,256

132,901,074

Contingencies

14

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Signed "Nicholas Reichenbach", Director

Signed "Joseph Jackman", Director

1

Flow Beverage Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss

[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares]

Three months ended April 30,

Six months ended April 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

$

$

$

$

Net revenue

13

8,958,241

11,289,680

20,846,176

20,310,694

Cost of revenue

7,839,878

7,319,119

16,664,524

13,785,590

Gross profit

1,118,363

3,970,561

4,201,652

6,525,104

Operating expenses

1,357,227

2,840,468

2,820,822

3,805,012

Sales and marketing

General and administrative

4,011,680

4,431,507

8,120,671

7,112,596

Salaries and benefits

3,830,089

4,143,188

7,494,902

7,592,752

Amortization and depreciation

6, 7

491,611

486,423

995,765

985,828

Share-based compensation

11

1,605,502

7,036,876

3,784,483

12,719,981

11,296,109

18,938,462

23,216,643

32,216,169

Loss before the following

(10,177,746)

(14,967,901)

(19,014,991)

(25,691,065)

Other income

(24,249)

(17,965)

(15,566)

(73,822)

Finance expense, net

16

1,514,720

1,130,765

2,642,900

2,916,333

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

29,598

239,054

(55,334)

214,996

Reverse take-over costs

3

-

457,421

-

607,083

Restructuring and other costs

17

-

2,515,293

23,785

2,515,293

Loss before income taxes

(11,697,815)

(19,292,469)

(21,610,776)

(31,870,948)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net loss

(11,697,815)

(19,292,469)

(21,610,776)

(31,870,948)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

149,102

822,514

of foreign operations

(1,315,808)

(3,232,050)

Comprehensive loss

(11,548,713)

(20,608,277)

(20,788,262)

(35,102,998)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

12

$

(0.22)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.80)

Weighted average number of shares

12

53,976,325

40,037,268

53,863,341

39,695,674

outstanding - basic and diluted

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Flow Beverage Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity

For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares]

Foreign

currency

Subscription

Contributed

translation

Share capital

receipts

Warrants

surplus

reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at October 31,

38,238,214

134,224,940

-

2,177,308

9,672,075

(1,426,296)

(134,200,738)

10,447,289

2020

Share issuance [note 9]

1,225,815

7,982,636

-

-

1,286,450

-

-

9,269,086

Conversion of debt

150,087

805,053

-

-

(54,618)

-

-

750,435

Warrants exercised [note

116,830

788,258

-

(144,638)

-

-

-

643,620

10]

Warrants issued [note 10]

-

-

-

908,696

-

-

-

908,696

Warrants expired [note 10]

-

-

-

(118,638)

118,638

-

-

-

Options exercised [note 11]

346,149

1,430,251

-

-

(518,554)

-

-

911,697

Share-based compensation

178,079

1,257,209

-

-

11,462,772

-

-

12,719,981

[notes 9 and 11]

Issuance of subscription

-

-

28,438,310

-

-

-

-

28,438,310

receipts [note 9]

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(3,232,050)

(31,870,948)

(35,102,998)

Balance as at April 30,

40,255,174

146,488,347

28,438,310

2,822,728

21,966,763

(4,658,346)

(166,071,686)

28,986,116

2021

Balance as at October 31,

53,504,527

87,026,834

-

11,976,400

171,811,237

(4,185,352)

(196,454,203)

70,174,916

2021

-

-

-

(501,813)

501,813

-

-

-

Warrants expired [note 10]

Warrants issued [note 8]

-

-

-

965,643

-

-

-

965,643

Share issuance on RSU

660,198

4,995,760

-

-

(4,995,760)

-

-

-

release

[note 11]

-

-

-

-

3,784,483

-

-

3,784,483

Share-based compensation

[note 11]

-

-

-

-

-

822,514

(21,610,776)

(20,788,262)

Comprehensive gain (loss)

Balance as at April 30,

54,164,725

92,022,594

-

12,440,230

171,101,773

(3,362,838)

(218,064,979)

54,136,780

2022

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Flow Beverage Corp.

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

[unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]

For the six months ended April 30,

2022

2021

$

$

Cash flows used in operating activities

(21,610,776)

(31,870,948)

Net loss for the period

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities

175,353

(30,626)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

Amortization and depreciation

2,542,487

2,271,384

Share-based compensation

3,784,483

12,719,981

Finance expense

2,642,900

2,916,333

(12,465,553)

(13,993,876)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

(5,623,285)

(7,674,520)

Trade and other receivables

Prepaid expenses

(584,563)

61,268

Inventories

1,453,387

322,802

Trade and other payables

(4,532,537)

(1,986,282)

Deferred revenue

(5,029)

(51,923)

Cash flows used in operating activities

(21,757,580)

(23,322,531)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(688,701)

(4,870,814)

Purchase of property and equipment

Cash flows used in investing activities

(688,701)

(4,870,814)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

1,029,485

851,230

Proceeds from borrowings

Repayment of borrowings

(2,207,118)

(5,073,715)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

-

7,996,360

Proceeds from subscription receipts

-

30,000,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-

911,697

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

643,620

Payment of lease obligations

(2,381,121)

(3,278,004)

Repayment of convertible debt

-

(6,470,606)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,558,754)

25,580,582

Net change in cash during the period

(26,005,035)

(2,612,763)

Cash, beginning of the period

51,566,955

18,244,638

Cash, end of the period

25,561,920

15,631,875

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Flow Beverage Corp. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
