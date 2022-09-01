Flow Beverage : condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 30 2022 and 2021

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Flow Beverage Corp. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars]

Flow Beverage Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars] As at April 30, October 31, 2022 2021 Notes $ $ ASSETS Current assets 25,561,920 Cash 51,566,955 Trade and other receivables 4 14,341,781 8,693,402 Inventories 5 8,306,565 8,934,025 Prepaid expenses 3,969,148 3,365,476 Non-current assets 52,179,414 72,559,858 145,313 Deposits 115,300 Right-of-use assets, net 6 24,591,395 25,680,427 Property and equipment, net 7 32,752,602 32,956,755 Intangible assets, net 1,501,532 1,588,734 TOTAL ASSETS 111,170,256 132,901,074 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 11,095,238 15,563,262 Trade and other payables Deferred revenue 11,615 16,644 Lease obligations 6 3,343,307 3,309,502 Borrowings 8 9,048,584 18,274,326 Non-current liabilities 23,498,744 37,163,734 19,730,381 20,917,135 Lease obligations 6 Derivative liability 8 1,229,385 - Borrowings 8 12,574,966 4,645,289 57,033,476 62,726,158 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 92,022,594 87,026,834 Share capital 9 Warrants 10 12,440,230 11,976,400 Contributed surplus 11 171,101,773 171,811,237 Foreign currency translation reserve (3,362,838) (4,185,352) Deficit (218,064,979) (196,454,203) 54,136,780 70,174,916 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 111,170,256 132,901,074 Contingencies 14 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Signed "Nicholas Reichenbach", Director Signed "Joseph Jackman", Director 1

Flow Beverage Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares] Three months ended April 30, Six months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes $ $ $ $ Net revenue 13 8,958,241 11,289,680 20,846,176 20,310,694 Cost of revenue 7,839,878 7,319,119 16,664,524 13,785,590 Gross profit 1,118,363 3,970,561 4,201,652 6,525,104 Operating expenses 1,357,227 2,840,468 2,820,822 3,805,012 Sales and marketing General and administrative 4,011,680 4,431,507 8,120,671 7,112,596 Salaries and benefits 3,830,089 4,143,188 7,494,902 7,592,752 Amortization and depreciation 6, 7 491,611 486,423 995,765 985,828 Share-based compensation 11 1,605,502 7,036,876 3,784,483 12,719,981 11,296,109 18,938,462 23,216,643 32,216,169 Loss before the following (10,177,746) (14,967,901) (19,014,991) (25,691,065) Other income (24,249) (17,965) (15,566) (73,822) Finance expense, net 16 1,514,720 1,130,765 2,642,900 2,916,333 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 29,598 239,054 (55,334) 214,996 Reverse take-over costs 3 - 457,421 - 607,083 Restructuring and other costs 17 - 2,515,293 23,785 2,515,293 Loss before income taxes (11,697,815) (19,292,469) (21,610,776) (31,870,948) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss (11,697,815) (19,292,469) (21,610,776) (31,870,948) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange gain (loss) on translation 149,102 822,514 of foreign operations (1,315,808) (3,232,050) Comprehensive loss (11,548,713) (20,608,277) (20,788,262) (35,102,998) Loss per share - basic and diluted 12 $ (0.22) $ (0.48) $ (0.40) $ (0.80) Weighted average number of shares 12 53,976,325 40,037,268 53,863,341 39,695,674 outstanding - basic and diluted The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

Flow Beverage Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 [unaudited] [expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares] Foreign currency Subscription Contributed translation Share capital receipts Warrants surplus reserve Deficit Total # $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at October 31, 38,238,214 134,224,940 - 2,177,308 9,672,075 (1,426,296) (134,200,738) 10,447,289 2020 Share issuance [note 9] 1,225,815 7,982,636 - - 1,286,450 - - 9,269,086 Conversion of debt 150,087 805,053 - - (54,618) - - 750,435 Warrants exercised [note 116,830 788,258 - (144,638) - - - 643,620 10] Warrants issued [note 10] - - - 908,696 - - - 908,696 Warrants expired [note 10] - - - (118,638) 118,638 - - - Options exercised [note 11] 346,149 1,430,251 - - (518,554) - - 911,697 Share-based compensation 178,079 1,257,209 - - 11,462,772 - - 12,719,981 [notes 9 and 11] Issuance of subscription - - 28,438,310 - - - - 28,438,310 receipts [note 9] Comprehensive loss - - - - - (3,232,050) (31,870,948) (35,102,998) Balance as at April 30, 40,255,174 146,488,347 28,438,310 2,822,728 21,966,763 (4,658,346) (166,071,686) 28,986,116 2021 Balance as at October 31, 53,504,527 87,026,834 - 11,976,400 171,811,237 (4,185,352) (196,454,203) 70,174,916 2021 - - - (501,813) 501,813 - - - Warrants expired [note 10] Warrants issued [note 8] - - - 965,643 - - - 965,643 Share issuance on RSU 660,198 4,995,760 - - (4,995,760) - - - release [note 11] - - - - 3,784,483 - - 3,784,483 Share-based compensation [note 11] - - - - - 822,514 (21,610,776) (20,788,262) Comprehensive gain (loss) Balance as at April 30, 54,164,725 92,022,594 - 12,440,230 171,101,773 (3,362,838) (218,064,979) 54,136,780 2022 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3