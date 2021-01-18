Log in
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

(FW)
Flow Capital Announces That Its Equity Ownership Position in Leveljump Healthcare Corp Has Fallen Below 10%

01/18/2021 | 11:01am EST
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and applicable Canadian securities legislation that on December 7, 2020, the Company acquired ownership of 4,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of Leveljump (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump"), representing a security holding percentage of the Company in Leveljump of 10.9%, and between January 5 and January 13, 2021, the Company completed dispositions of 373,333 Common Shares, reducing the Company’s security holding percentage in Leveljump from 10.9% to 9.98%.

The Company acquired the 4,400,000 Common Shares at a deemed value of $0.45 per Common Share in connection with the business combination of Leveljump (formerly Good2Go2 Corp.) and Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. (“CTS”), pursuant to a buyout of the Company’s royalty investment in CTS.

Between January 5 and January 13, 2021, the Company completed dispositions of 373,333 Common Shares at an average price of $0.49 per Common Share on the TSX Venture Exchange where Leveljump’s Common Shares are listed for trading. The dispositions of the Common Shares were undertaken by the Company as part of its strategy to monetize non-core assets to fund capital and operational expenditures for its core assets. As a result, the Company’s security holding percentage in Leveljump has fallen to 9.98% or 4,026,667 Common Shares.

Since the Company’s security holding percentage of Leveljump is now below 10%, following the filing of the early warning report in connection with the dispositions, the Company will no longer file early warning or insider reports in respect of its ownership of Leveljump’s securities, except as may be required by applicable law. Following the disposition, the Company continues to have ownership of 4,026,667 Common Shares.

While the Company has no current plans or intentions relating to Leveljump securities, depending on various factors including, without limitation, Leveljump’s financial position, the price levels of the securities of Leveljump, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Leveljump’s business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions deemed appropriate, the Company may acquire or dispose of additional securities of Leveljump in the future but has no current plans or future intentions to do so.

An early warning report pursuant to the requirements of applicable securities laws has been filed by the Company and is posted to Leveljump’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9


Financials
Sales 2019 4,52 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M -9,27 M -9,27 M
Net Debt 2019 3,27 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,02x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 11,8 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 85,7%
