Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Flow Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FW   CA3434492037

FLOW CAPITAL CORP.

(FW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in ConnectAndSell Inc.

07/05/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”) is announcing that ConnectAndSell Inc. (“ConnectAndSell”) has completed a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for US$3M.

“The team at ConnectAndSell has developed an industry leading sales acceleration platform. We are thrilled to have been a financial partner and enabler of their growth. We expect they will continue to disrupt their industry and we wish them well in the future," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FLOW CAPITAL CORP.
05:33pFlow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in ConnectAndSell Inc.
GL
06/21FLOW CAPITAL  : Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Stability
PU
06/21Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in Stability Healthcare I..
GL
06/15Flow Capital Announces Investment in Performio
GL
06/14FLOW CAPITAL  : Announces Investment in Jorsek
AQ
06/11Flow Capital Announces Investment in Jorsek
GL
05/26FLOW CAPITAL  : Exits Furniture Retailer Interiormark, Swings to Q1 Profit from ..
MT
05/25Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of its Investment in Interiormark, LLC., an..
GL
05/17FLOW CAPITAL  : Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Annual Financial Results Confer..
PU
05/17Notice of Flow Capital's Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,5 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net income 2020 2,12 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net Debt 2020 3,08 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart FLOW CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Flow Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Baluta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gaurav Singh Chief Financial Officer
Vernon F. Lobo Chairman
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Director
Gordon A. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLOW CAPITAL CORP.20.93%14
BLACKROCK, INC.23.85%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
UBS GROUP AG13.59%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.74%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.46%44 625